A major controversy has erupted over the reassignment of Air Force specialists to infantry roles, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to call for public clarification.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Vitaliy “Bart” Gorzhevsky, a non-commissioned officer (NCO) member of the 114th Air Force Brigade, posted a statement on Facebook on behalf of Air Force technical and service personnel. He detailed widespread cases of aviation specialists being reassigned to the infantry. The original post has since been removed without explanation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks to media representatives while standing in front of an F16 fighter jet during Ukrainian Air Forces Day at an undisclosed location on August 4, 2024. Ukraine has received its first batch of US-made F16 fighter jets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, showing journalists several aircraft that Kyiv hopes will help beat back Russian forces. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

“We, the aviation technical personnel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), have been fulfilling our critical mission on MiG-29 fighters for over a decade,” the statement said.

Aviation technicians are responsible for maintaining, supporting, and repairing aircraft and their equipment. According to Gorzhevsky, his unit has adapted to new aircraft and weapons systems supplied by Western partners.

However, Gorzhevsky described a new challenge that he believes threatens the Air Force’s operational capacity and could undermine its foundation.

“Our unit received a telegram ordering the transfer of nearly all technical staff to the infantry. This will leave us without the personnel needed to maintain our aircraft,” the statement reads.

Gorzhevsky revealed that 250 specialists have already been reassigned, and there are plans to transfer an additional 218. He added: “The technical staff is essentially being dismantled, and without us, aviation cannot function. We are struggling to maintain combat readiness, but without service personnel, it is simply impossible.”

In a comment to the Galka publication, Dmytro Dontsov, a senior technician with the engineering and aviation service of the Carpathian aviation squadron, underscored the challenges of maintaining operational aircraft. Servicing a single aircraft requires at least eight people, Dontsov said.

“They are reassigning personnel from both management and operational roles. Official regulations specify the minimum staffing required to safely maintain aircraft.”

He further added: “Mistakes on the ground can cost a pilot’s life. Training a pilot takes many years, followed by additional years of practice and combat experience.”

Years of training needed

It also takes years to train ground personnel who maintain the aircraft predominantly used for air defense since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to Dontsov, personnel have been reassigned from the brigade before, but technicians had managed to stay in operations. However, after the latest wave of transfers, the remaining staff will be unable to service the brigade’s full fleet of aircraft.

Ruslan Kolishenko, an officer of the 114th Air Force Brigade, voiced support for his personnel and sought assistance from Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv. However, the mayor said on Facebook that he would not comment on the situation, as it was beyond his authority to intervene.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sits in a F-16 fighter jet in the hangar of the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark, on August 20, 2023. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

Verkhovna Rada member Oleksiy Honcharenko added to the debate, claiming via Telegram on Tuesday morning that the AFU General Staff “is attempting to transfer everyone they can to the infantry.”

“I received messages from Air Force personnel this morning, reporting that telegrams have been sent to units demanding the reassignment of technicians and mechanics to the infantry,” Honcharenko wrote.

According to Honcharenko, servicemembers reported that not only aircraft technicians and mechanics are being reassigned but also specialists responsible for detecting air targets and training others to do so.

Honcharenko shared screenshots of messages from Air Force personnel on his Telegram channel, detailing their transfers to infantry units. He also proposed summoning the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, to parliament to address the issue. However, the motion received only 80 votes, falling short of the required number.

A personnel shake-up in the Air Force

In response to the controversy, the General Staff stated on Telegram that there were no plans to transfer essential Air Force aviation engineering personnel—those who maintain and service aircraft—to infantry roles.

“On the contrary, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is increasing the number of technical and flight personnel,” the statement reads.

However, they acknowledged that certain categories of Air Force personnel, along with those from other branches of the AFU, are being reassigned to strengthen the Ground Forces and Airborne Assault Forces after receiving preliminary training at military centers.

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Air Command 'West' of the Air Forces of Ukraine on August 29, 2024, two MiG-29 fighter jets fly to pay tribute to Oleksiy Mes, a Ukrainian F-16 pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who had died in a crash on August 26, 2024 while repelling a Russian air attack, during his farewell ceremony in Shepetivka, Khmelnytskyi region. (Photo by Handout / Air Forces of Ukraine / AFP)

The General Staff also admitted that many frontline areas are experiencing a shortage of infantry, necessitating the reassignment of personnel from other units as a difficult but necessary step to bolster Ukraine’s defenses.

The General Staff added that Commander Syrsky had prohibited the reassignment of personnel in high-tech specialties and those trained abroad on foreign weaponry and military equipment.

The Air Force Command later addressed the controversy. Acting Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Anatoly Kryvonozhko acknowledged that the challenging situation at the front necessitates difficult decisions by military leadership, including the reassignment of Air Force personnel to other branches of the AFU.

“Given the media attention regarding the transfer of specialists from the aviation engineering service to other branches and units of the Armed Forces, I officially confirm that such transfers will not occur!” Kryvonozhko stated.

According to the report, the reassignment of personnel will not include specialists in critical demand, such as those trained abroad on Western air defense missile systems, mobile fire group operators, and other highly specialized roles that are difficult to replace.

The Air Force clarified that while some personnel would be transferred to ground units to bolster frontline brigades, these transfers would exclude individuals in shortage specialties and those involved in essential combat aviation tasks.

On the evening of Jan. 14, Zelensky addressed the issue, saying he had spoken directly with Kryvonozhko.