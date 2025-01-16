The latest sanctions from outgoing US President Joe Biden include banks and institutions collaborating with Russia, affecting nearly 100 entities.

Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, welcomed the latest round of sanctions out of the White House as Biden prepares to hand over power to Donald Trump.

“Today, the United States announced a new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Russia for its aggression and violations of international law. Several proposals from the McFaul-Yermak Sanctions Group were taken into account,” Yermak wrote on the social media platform Telegram on Wednesday.

Yermak said the list included “key enterprises, companies, foreign partners and individuals involved in supporting the Russian military machine.”

In a later Telegram update, Yermak added that the sanctions “hit Russian military-industrial complex enterprises” and that Ukrainian experts and institutions contributed to the investigations in identifying the network of sanction circumventions.

Yermak laid out the list of the individuals and organizations affected:

Russia’s Federal State Unitary Enterprise Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and its director general V. Isayev, illegally managing the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Two Rosatom subsidiaries: the Scientific Production Association Centrotech and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Gorno-Khimichesky Combinat (Mining and Chemical Plant)

Banks evading restrictions: Keremet Bank, a financial institution in Kyrgyzstan that collaborated with Russian officials to circumvent sanctions

More than 25 Russian defense companies, including Serov Mechanical Plant, NNPO named after M.V. Frunze, and Saransk Instrument-Building Plant

Companies from China, Turkey, UAE, and Malaysia that supplied millions of dollars worth of goods to sanctioned entities in Russian

Nearly 30 Russian companies involved in procuring and distributing sanctioned goods, including materials for ZALA drones

Individuals such as Viktorov, a lawyer aiding in hiding Rotenberg family assets, and related companies like Evocorp

Approximately 25 Russian metallurgy firms, including Kamensk-Uralsky Metallurgical Plant, Terra Steel Group, and companies under the Keramax group

Turkish shipbuilding yard Kuzey Star Shipyard, which built a floating dock for servicing Russian nuclear-powered icebreakers.

Yermak mentioned more sanctioned entitles in his later Telegram update: