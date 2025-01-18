In a newly intercepted conversation Ukraine’s and published by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) on Thursday, Jan. 16, a Russian resident suggests that Russia is becoming more like North Korea. Russians are beginning to fear that, in addition to hosting North Korean soldiers on their territory, the Russian Federation itself may soon transform into North Korea.

“Putin looks at Kim Jong-un and thinks, ‘Damn, why can’t we live like that? Imagine that’!” the Russian remarks.

Despite the Kremlin’s propaganda efforts, he thinks many Russians seem to lack enthusiasm for dying for their “tsar.”

“First it was the father ruling there [North Korea], then the son, and now the grandson will rule. That’s it, a dynasty. And the people always support them. Why not? It’s easy to stomach,” the Russian says.

“We don’t need bread, just give us some entertainment, like a dynasty or something. Like in that cartoon about Emelya. ‘We’ll all die as one for the tsar. Our tsar got shown the finger’,” the man says emotionally then adding: “You just look at all of this from the side and it’s mind-blowing. We’re the ones who will have to survive in this mess. It’ll come to the point where people will work for food rations like in North Korea.”

The future, in the Russian’s opinion, is utterly bleak.

Kyiv is Promised Anglo-Danish 'Gravehawk' Purpose-Built Air Defense System
Kyiv is Promised Anglo-Danish ‘Gravehawk’ Purpose-Built Air Defense System

The missile complex which sounds more like a Marvel superhero was urgently produced and will allow Ukraine to use air-air missiles that it already has in stock for ground-based air defense.

“Well, as they say, we’ll live and see where all this crap leads. It’s total nonsense,” he sighs heavily.

HUR ended its post as usual: for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be just retribution.

Kyiv Post regularly reposts some of the most revealing and shocking intercepted conversations.

‘He Came Home for 3 Days and Hung Himself’: Russian Soldier’s Suicide After Conscription Order

‘Talk to This ‘Ukrop’ and Erase Him’ – Russian Commander Orders Execution of POW

