Romania’s top court on Friday annulled ongoing presidential elections over alleged irregularities, after far-right candidate Calin Georgescu topped the first round – a decision with precedents around the world in the past two decades.

Gabon: coup

An hour after the announcement of Ali Bongo Ondimba’s election to a third term as president on Aug. 30, 2023, a military junta led by General Brice Oligui Nguema forced him out and denounced what they said was a rigged election.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The coup put an end to 55 years of rule by the Bongo family.

Oligui has promised to return power to civilians at the end of a transition process, with a presidential election scheduled for August 2025.

Malawi: violent clashes

On Feb. 3, 2020, Malawi’s constitutional court annulled the re-election of Peter Mutharika as president the previous year.

Advertisement

The court determined the elections were marred by widespread irregularities.

For several months, supporters of opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera had taken to the streets to demand the election’s annulment, leading to clashes with the police.

Chakwera won fresh polls in June 2020.

Bolivia: hollow victory

On Oct. 20, 2019, Bolivians went to the polls with Evo Morales, Latin America’s longest-serving leader, seeking a fourth straight term.

His only main challenger was centrist former president Carlos Mesa.

The release of official results was stalled, prompting international observers to ask for clarification.

Other Topics of Interest Will Insurgents Take Moscow’s Military Bases in Syria? Russian Bases in Syria Face Threat from Insurgents, Say Russian Military Bloggers

On Oct. 25, the election authority released final results, giving victory to Morales and sparking widespread unrest.

Just over two weeks later, Morales resigned and deputy senate speaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president.

She later signed a law annulling the October vote results and prevented Morales – exiled in Mexico – from running.

Kenya: botched vote

The 2017 presidential election in Kenya on Aug. 8 pitted incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta against Raila Odinga, who had run unsuccessfully three times in the past.

Advertisement

As votes were being counted the opposition cried foul, alleging hacking and rigging were resulting in a false tally favoring Kenyatta.

Violence broke out after Kenyatta was declared the winner and the opposition asked the Supreme Court to annul the result.

On Sept. 1, 2017, Kenya’s judiciary took the historic decision to annul the election results over the claims of widespread irregularities.

Odinga boycotted the October rerun, handing victory to Kenyatta.

Austria: marathon election

Green-backed Alexander Van der Bellen, who ran as an independent, was declared president on Dec. 4, 2016, after the longest and most turbulent presidential campaign in post-war Austria.

On May 22, 2016, Van der Bellen won a runoff against Norbert Hofer, who had set his sights on becoming the first far-right president of an EU country.

But Hofer’s party got the result annulled by the Constitutional Court in July because of procedural irregularities.

A re-run had to be postponed because of faulty glue on postal votes.

Van der Bellen was finally elected in December.

Haiti: power vacuum

The election of Jovenel Moise on Oct. 25, 2015, was annulled in court the following June amid charges of massive fraud, creating a power vacuum.

Advertisement

Moise prevailed again in a rescheduled first-round election on Nov. 20, 2016, at which turnout was a dismal 21%.

Maldives: high tensions

The Maldives Supreme Court in October 2013 annulled the results of presidential elections over irregularities in the electoral roll.

The first round vote had been won by Mohamed Nasheed, who had been ousted 18 months earlier.

Nasheed went on to win the reorganized first round on Nov. 9 but was beaten in the second round by Abdulla Yameen, the half-brother of a former president.

Ukraine: Orange Revolution

On Nov. 21, 2004, pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych won the former Soviet republic’s presidential election but the result was annulled in December after claims of rigging triggered the “Orange Revolution.”

His bitter rival, opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko, was poisoned by dioxin during the campaign but went on to win a new second round on Dec. 26.

The presidency of the pro-Western leader, marked by political turbulence and economic crisis, largely disappointed Ukrainians who in 2010 voted in Yanukovych again.

Serbia: low turnout

From October 2002 to November 2003, three presidential elections were ruled invalid in Serbia as the turnout was less than the 50% required under the electoral law.

In June 2004 reformist and pro-European Boris Tadic eventually won against ultra-nationalist Tomislav Nikolic.