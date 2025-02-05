The European Union on Tuesday said experts had agreed on the “legal foundations” for a special tribunal to try Russia over the war in Ukraine. 

Proposals for establishing a court to hold Russia accountable over its invasion were floated more than two years ago. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The European Union flag flies on the rooftop of the Jean Monnet European Center in Lisbon on June 5, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

But wrangling over the legal basis for the tribunal and how it would work has meant progress on establishing it has been painfully slow.

Advertisement

The return of US President Donald Trump to the White House appears to have sped up efforts, as European officials fear his plans for a peace deal could mean Moscow escapes justice for good. 

The EU said experts from 37 countries meeting in Brussels had “laid down the legal foundations for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine”.  

They also set out the key elements of the legal text that would govern how the court functions, Brussels said. 

“When Russia chose to roll its tanks over Ukraine’s borders, breaking the UN Charter, it committed one of the gravest violations: the Crime of Aggression,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Russian Forces Sheltering in Building – Caught on Video
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Russian Forces Sheltering in Building – Caught on Video

The Ukrainian tank crew, working in coordination with FPV drone operators, reportedly halted a Russian advance at the frontline Toretsk sector in Donetsk region.

“Now, justice is coming. Justice for Ukraine.”

EU justice commissioner Michael McGrath said that some technical work remained to draw up a final draft but he hoped it would be concluded in the near future. 

While talks have dragged on over the tribunal, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the abduction of Ukrainian children. 

But the special tribunal is specifically intended to try Russia for the “crime of aggression”, for which the ICC does not have jurisdiction. 

Advertisement

In a bid to hold Russia accountable, Ukrainian and international investigators have continued efforts to document thousands of cases of abuses committed during the war.

Kyiv has said that it is probing over 140,000 cases of potential war crimes in the country. 

In a related push to try to make Russia pay for the damage it has wrought in Kyiv, the EU also proposed Tuesday joining possible talks on an “International Claims Commission” for Ukraine. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on EU
EU-US Trade War Must be Avoided at All Costs, Says Polish PM US
EU-US Trade War Must be Avoided at All Costs, Says Polish PM
By TVP World
23h ago
EU Offers Financial Help for Displaced Russian, Belarusian Journalists Russia
EU Offers Financial Help for Displaced Russian, Belarusian Journalists
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
‘Totally Unnecessary and Stupid’ – Trump’s Trade Threats Overshadow Euro Defense Meeting EU
‘Totally Unnecessary and Stupid’ – Trump’s Trade Threats Overshadow Euro Defense Meeting
By AFP
1d ago
‘Brutal Crackdown’ on Georgian Protesters ‘Unacceptable,’ Says EU EU
‘Brutal Crackdown’ on Georgian Protesters ‘Unacceptable,’ Says EU
By TVP World
1d ago
Read Next
Ukrainian Strikes Set Another Russian Oil Depot Ablaze Drones
Ukrainian Strikes Set Another Russian Oil Depot Ablaze
By AFP
2h ago
Zelensky Open to Direct Talks With Putin to End War War in Ukraine
Zelensky Open to Direct Talks With Putin to End War
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Russian Forces Sheltering in Building – Caught on Video Drones
Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Russian Forces Sheltering in Building – Caught on Video
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Kremlin Fake News Onslaught Applauds US Freeze on Aid to Ukraine Trump
Kremlin Fake News Onslaught Applauds US Freeze on Aid to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Zelensky Calls for US Investment in Ukraine’s Rare Earth Metals, Echoing Trump
Next » 20 American Fighters Missing in Action in Ukraine, Dozens Killed Since 2022