At least 20 American citizens who volunteered to fight in Ukraine are currently missing in action, with foreign fighter casualties sharply increasing over the past six months, according to a CNN investigation published Thursday.

The remains of at least five American volunteers who died fighting alongside Ukrainian forces have not been recovered from the front lines, where relentless battles make retrieval efforts nearly impossible. After months of complex negotiations, the bodies of two Americans were recently returned from Russian-controlled areas to Ukrainian soil.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A woman displays a portrait of a Ukrainian army serviceman at a memorial area with Ukrainian and other countries flags commemorating fallen Ukrainian and foreign fighters at the Independence Square, in Kyiv, on May 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)

Advertisement

The accounts of surviving comrades and grieving families highlight the often-overlooked role of American fighters in Ukraine’s war against Russia – a conflict US President Donald Trump has dismissed as “ridiculous,” even as he urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a diplomatic resolution.

For the families of the missing, the anguish goes beyond the battlefield. They face the pain of not being able to properly mourn or bury their loved ones, legal uncertainties about their status, and the added cruelty of online harassment from Russian trolls.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Russian Forces Sheltering in Building – Caught on Video The Ukrainian tank crew, working in coordination with FPV drone operators, reportedly halted a Russian advance at the frontline Toretsk sector in Donetsk region.

With fierce fighting concentrated along Ukraine’s eastern front, many fallen soldiers remain stranded in contested territory, leaving families without closure or answers.

The overall number of killed foreign fighters in Ukraine is unclear, but experts estimate that hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteers have died. Dozens of Americans have been confirmed killed or missing in action.

Advertisement

‘Redneck’ (call-sign), an American volunteer fighter in Ukraine, shared a harrowing account of the harsh realities faced by soldiers on the front lines to CNN. He described chaotic battles where intense Russian shelling and drone attacks made it nearly impossible to recover the bodies of fallen comrades.

In one instance, Redneck recounted how he and his unit were forced to leave behind the bodies of American fighters after repeated attempts to retrieve them resulted in more casualties, including his close friend ‘Gunther’ (call-sign).

“Russian drones start coming down the treeline, to try to crash through the roof of the bunker,” he told CNN last week from the United States. “I had the shotgun, I was trying to shoot these things down.”

He said he asked his commanders to abort the mission, but they told him it was impossible and to hold the line. He then hid from incoming drones in a nearby bunker, where he received devastating news.

Another soldier named ‘Ford’ yelled, ‘Gunther is dead,’” Redneck told CNN. “I came down to check, and the Ukrainian that was in there just looked at me and said, ‘friend dead.’”

Advertisement

Without more reinforcements expected to arrive before incoming Russian forces, the men became desperate.

“He knew we weren’t going to make it through another attack,” said Redneck of Ford, “so he started asking me to kill him so he wouldn’t be captured.” Redneck said he refused and told Ford they would make it.

“He went really quiet,” said Redneck of Ford. “A couple minutes later, (he) called me over and said he had loosened his tourniquets.” Redneck said he tried to reapply them, but it was too late.