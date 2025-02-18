British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday warned that a “US security guarantee” would be the “only way” to prevent Russia from attacking Ukraine again in the event of peace, AFP reported.
“I’m prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement, but there must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again,” Starmer said after a European meeting in Paris.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Monday’s last-minute summit in Paris, with multiple European leaders in attendance, was called after the US announced over the weekend that Europe would be left out of key peace talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, which would be limited to Russian and American delegations.
Starmer confirmed that he would head to Washington next week to meet US President Donald Trump and “discuss what we see as the key elements of a lasting peace.”
In contrast to Germany’s reticence to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, Starmer was one of the first to float that option, and did so ahead of these impromptu talks hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who in the past had given carte blanche to such an idea.
“Britain will take a leading responsibility, as we always have, because Ukraine must have a secure future,” added Starmer, who said there would be further European talks after his meeting with Trump.
Scholz ‘Irritated’ by Ukraine Troop Deployment Questions
“Europe must have a secure future. Britain must have a secure future, and democratic values must prevail,” Starmer said.
We are facing a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our continent.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 17, 2025
This is the time for us all to step up. pic.twitter.com/tG7WBv7HMI
German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who seems unlikely to remain in power after his country’s federal elections on Feb. 23, was much more tepid on the issue.
“It is completely premature and the completely wrong time to be having this discussion now. I am even a little irritated by these debates,” Scholz told reporters when prompted if he would consider the idea of sending German units as peacekeepers.
Over the past year at least, leadership of the Baltic states, especially, have publically fretted about what would happen if there were no Western forces to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine, and at Monday’s meeting in Paris, Denmark joined their voices.
Russia is “threatening all Europe now,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in Paris.
The war in Ukraine has been about Russia’s “imperial dreams, about building a stronger and a bigger Russia, and I don’t think they’re going to stop in Ukraine”, she told reporters, saying she was concerned about Washington’s attempts to impose an expedited ceasefire, with the input of neither the EU nor Ukraine, that could give Russia the chance to “to mobilize again, attack Ukraine or another country in Europe.”
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is the ironclad voice of Europe in support for Ukraine and stronger EU. Her leadership is outstanding. Together with @KPisarska we salute her work. Now its time to act: Europe must take its destiny into its own hands. 🇪🇺🇩🇰🇵🇱🇫🇮🇺🇦#MunSecConf pic.twitter.com/b114b51HZi— Tytti Tuppurainen (@TyttiTup) February 16, 2025
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter