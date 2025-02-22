President Donald Trump has always had a friend and ally in The New York Post, the city’s conservative tabloid. Best known for its brash and sensationalist headlines, the publication chronicled Trump’s rise to fame as a young real estate mogul in the 1970s and 1980s.

Throughout Trump’s political career, the newspaper has consistently backed his often untenable – at least for liberal New Yorkers – positions and hyperboles.

On Friday, Feb, 21, however, The New York Post displayed a headline implicitly criticizing Trump’s recent spate of name-calling, in which he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator.”

New York Post front page Feb. 21, 2025

The New York Post’s headline read: “This Is a Dictator” emblazoned over a full-page photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The author of the article, British journalist Douglas Murray, writes: “In Trump’s rush to end the bloodshed, these are also the truths against which any deal will be judged and which will define him when the history books are written.

Murray adds: “To ignore them or not treat them with the gravity they deserve will also have enormous consequences for decades to come…”

He then lays out 10 truths that imply Trump and his supporters have effectively been lying when speaking publicly about Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Clearly, Zelensky is anything but a dictator, which the New York Post lists as Truth no. 6.

Truths no. 7 and 8 emphasize, respectively, that Russia is a foe for the US and Ukraine is a friend.

The editorial concludes with a veiled appeal for Trump to change his stance:

“Trump has a chance to bring an end to this war, to stop the killing…

“But he will not be honored if the peace is an appeasement, one that bows down in the face of evil as it denies obvious truths.

“The judgment of history will be even harsher – decades of peace and prosperity in Europe and America thrown away to a resurgent Russia harassing the East. Without a strong peace, it won’t be just Ukraine that suffers. It is all of us.

“That is the ultimate truth.”

