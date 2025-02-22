US President Donald Trump has fired the country’s most senior military officer in a politically motivated purge of the Pentagon with little precedent. 

Trump unceremoniously dismissed Gen. Charles Q. “CQ” Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff chosen by former President Joe Biden in 2023, on a TruthSocial post on Friday. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pete Hegseth, US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. US Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm former Fox News personality Pete Hegseth as US secretary of defense on January 24, 2025 -- despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other concerns about his qualifications to lead the Pentagon. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Advertisement

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump wrote. “He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family.”

US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed
Other Topics of Interest

US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed

US officials reportedly said they would pull Starlink from Ukraine – essential for the military – if Zelensky does not sign a deal exchanging Ukraine’s mineral resources for US security guarantees.

Brown is a former combat pilot who became the first Black man to lead any branch of the military when he was confirmed as Air Force chief in 2020. The four-star general’s current term should have expired in 2027. 

As top brass of the US military, the Joint Chiefs of Staff are usually insulated from the politics of administration changes – but not anymore. 

The US military, under new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, has concentrated on “weeding out” any programs or people related to DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives since Trump took office last month.

Advertisement

Hegseth targeted Brown in public comments in the months leading up to his confirmation hearings as a possible example of how DEI policies have led to the weakening of the military – without providing any evidence to question the integrity or abilities of Brown specifically. 

“First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of the joint chiefs,” Hegseth said during a November interview on the right-wing podcast Shawn Ryan Show. “Any general that was involved, general, admiral, or whatever, that was involved in any of that DEI woke shit has got to go.”

Brown has spoken publically about racism and inequality in the military and the US more broadly.

Hegseth doubled down on his baseless claims about Brown in one of his books. “Was it because of his skin color? Or his skill? We’ll never know, but always doubt – which on its face seems unfair to CQ. But since he has made the race card one of his biggest calling cards, it doesn’t really much matter,” he wrote, per The Guardian

In the same TruthSocial post, Trump also unceremoniously announced that he would nominate Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine to replace Brown, a retired three-star lieutenant general. The president usually chooses the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from the most decorated veterans in the country – those with four stars, like Brown.

Advertisement

Caine met Trump in Iraq six years ago and impressed the twice-impeached convicted felon, according to The New York Times

Five other top Pentagon officials were also fired by Trump on Friday: Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to lead the Navy; Gen. James Slife, the vice chief of the Air Force; and the top lawyers for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The US Pentagon is the headquarters of the Department of Defense and is seen as the headquarters for American national defense. Gutting its structure and leadership could spell disaster for American security interests at home and abroad, as several politicians and observers have pointed out. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Katie Livingstone
Katie Livingstone

Katie Livingstone is an American journalist who has covered the war in Ukraine since 2022. Her work has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize among other awards and featured in Rolling Stone, Business Insider, USA Today, and several other outlets. She is a Fulbright Fellow whose work has focused on illuminating the impact of conflict and foreign policy on people and societies across the world.

More on US
US Urges Backing of ‘Simple’ UN Resolution as Trump Calls for Putin-Zelensky Talks War in Ukraine
US Urges Backing of ‘Simple’ UN Resolution as Trump Calls for Putin-Zelensky Talks
By AFP
3h ago
Worldwide Marches Planned This Weekend Condemning 3rd Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine Ukraine
Worldwide Marches Planned This Weekend Condemning 3rd Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
US Proposes Omitting ‘Occupied Territories’ in UN Resolution, Say Diplomats War in Ukraine
US Proposes Omitting ‘Occupied Territories’ in UN Resolution, Say Diplomats
By AFP
9h ago
Trump Pressuring Zelensky, while Europe Seeks a United Response Ukraine
Trump Pressuring Zelensky, while Europe Seeks a United Response
By AFP
9h ago
Read Next
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief Trump
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
By Stash Luczkiw
2h ago
Trump Megaphone New York Post Calls Out POTUS Lies Zelensky
Trump Megaphone New York Post Calls Out POTUS Lies
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed Ukraine
US Threatens to Cut Starlink Access in Ukraine If No Rare Earth Minerals Deal Signed
By Katie Livingstone
3h ago
‘Oreshnik’ Warheads Can Withstand Sun’s Temperatures – Putin’s Latest Claim Zelensky
‘Oreshnik’ Warheads Can Withstand Sun’s Temperatures – Putin’s Latest Claim
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous Trump Megaphone New York Post Calls Out POTUS Lies
Next » Worldwide Marches Planned This Weekend Condemning 3rd Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine