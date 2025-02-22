Donald Trump seemingly echoed Kremlin talking points by claiming that Ukraine has not held elections in years and that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval rating is at 4%. In reality, the latest polling showed that Zelensky’s approval stood at 63%.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has stated that Zelensky is already working on preparing elections later in the year. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has labeled Zelensky “illegitimate” as he seeks to pave the way for a Kremlin-backed puppet government to replace him.

US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia have reportedly explored a three-stage peace plan, including a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and a final settlement. Critics warn that Moscow is using the elections as a tool to install a puppet government in Kyiv. The Kremlin has stated that the “legitimization of Ukraine’s leadership” is a prerequisite for any peace deal.

US Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick took to social media to condemn Russia, writing, “Putin is now asking for a new election in Ukraine, conducted in a specific manner that he can influence, so that he can install his puppet and accomplish that which he couldn’t militarily. Nice try, Vladimir. Try holding a free and fair election in your own country first without imprisoning your opponents.”

However, even Poroshenko himself has strongly opposed elections during wartime, warning they would divide Ukraine and benefit Russia. “Do you know what elections in Ukraine mean right now? The destruction of unity,” said Poroshenko. “Elections are always a struggle, and there can be no unity during elections. Every democracy understands that.”

“Who would be the real winner of these elections? Only one person – Putin,” he emphasized. “He already has a well-prepared disinformation campaign, a network of collaborators, and he will not hesitate to exploit the moment. Holding elections during wartime would simply hand him an opportunity. That is unacceptable.”

Increased diplomatic talk from Trump has meant political tensions in Ukraine are heating up, Reuters has reported. In a recent interview with The Economist, President Zelensky acknowledged growing dissent within Ukraine’s ranks. “There are people who are very patriotic, and there are people who are not,” he said, sidestepping a direct answer on whether he would seek re-election once an election could be held.

Tensions also escalated when Zelensky sanctioned Poroshenko – his main rival from 2019 – and several oligarchs.

Poroshenko denounced the move as “politically motivated” and “unconstitutional,” accusing Zelensky of orchestrating a personal vendetta against him. The sanctions, which freeze assets and restrict financial activities, have reignited a long-standing feud between the two politicians, further deepening political divisions in Ukraine.

The most formidable potential challenger remains former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, whose popularity rivals Zelensky’s. However, if elections were forced as part of a settlement, internal political divisions could risk destabilizing Ukraine, creating the exact conditions Russia hopes to exploit.

Taras Kuzio, a political science professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, highlighted that Ukraine cannot hold elections until Russia’s invasion is stopped, allowing martial law to be lifted. He further noted that Ukraine and Europe would be unwilling to accept a deal negotiated directly between Putin and Trump, meaning that no elections would take place anytime soon.

Beyond internal political tensions, Zelensky must also navigate shifting U.S. foreign policy under Trump, particularly as the former president expresses transactional views on Ukraine’s future. When discussing potential deals for Ukraine’s mineral resources, Trump remarked, “They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday.”

Ukrainian serviceman Hryhoriy (“Hohi”) from the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade said that if elections were held today, he would vote for Poroshenko from the existing pool of politicians. “He has done a lot during the crisis since 2014,” he noted.

Hryhoriy added, “He is an experienced statesman, supported by many respected people, and has made significant contributions to Ukraine’s defense.”

“He has a real team – not just ‘young faces’ who are only looking to fill their pockets while they still can,” he continued. Finally, he posed a pointed question: “And tell me, how many traitors were in Poroshenko’s team and how many are in Zelensky’s?”

Pasha (“Bilyash”), a soldier formerly in the 115th Brigade and later transferred to the 110th Brigade, said he believed Zaluzhny would win without question. “I think Zaluzhny is at 200% – unless Zelensky and his team find a way to block him from running in the elections.”

Norman at a training ground in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: David Kirichenko

Norman, also from the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade, said, “Regarding the elections, this isn’t just about Ukraine. Or rather, it is – but in a way that reveals a deeper issue: there is freedom of choice, but no sense of responsibility. If more than 70% of voters were dissatisfied with the previous president, why aren’t 70% of them actively defending the country now?”

He continued, “What Ukraine truly needs is a president willing to take radical action and reform both the defense sector and the economy. A leader whom international partners can trust, who can secure not just resources, but also tougher sanctions against the enemy.”

Yuriy (“Whiskey”), from the Liut Brigade, an assault unit of the National Police of Ukraine, said he has no intention of voting for any of the current politicians. “I do not plan to vote because none of the presidential candidates have earned my trust.”

However, if Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny were to run, he would have near-universal support among Ukrainian troops, who see him as a capable and trusted leader.

Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny. Source: President of Ukraine Official Website

Despite his current role as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, 80% of Ukrainians trust Zaluzhny, making him a leading contender if he joins a future election. His outsider status and military leadership echo the appeal that Zelensky himself leveraged in 2019 when he ran as a political newcomer.

Previous polling suggests a tight race, with Zelensky holding a narrow lead in a hypothetical runoff against Zaluzhny.

As Ukraine enters its fourth year of war against Russia, political uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to an already precarious situation. This may be exactly what Russia hopes for, fostering domestic chaos to weaken Ukraine from within after failing to defeat it on the battlefield.