Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s impeachment and prosecution for treason following Zelensky’s infamous meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

Dubinsky remains one of the few opposition figures who vocally attacked Zelensky after the White House fallout. Even former President Petro Poroshenko – recently sanctioned by authorities – voiced his support for Zelensky and said he recognized Zelensky’s legitimacy as a leader after the White House fallout.

Dubinsky’s call for Zelensky’s impeachment

In a Feb. 28 Telegram post, Dubinsky demanded an emergency session of the Verkhovna Rada to initiate impeachment proceedings.

According to him, Zelensky should be removed due to “the failure of foreign policy, which led to the international isolation of Ukraine and the loss of support from allies,” as well as “the lost war, which was the result of incompetent leadership and catastrophic decisions.”

He also accused Zelensky of suppressing opposition, violating citizens’ rights, and ruling through “authoritarian methods.”

Addressing fellow lawmakers, Dubinsky asserted that it was time to put Zelensky on trial, claiming that “Zelensky believed that he could rule Ukraine from a position of strength. Now he has lost.”

In subsequent posts, Dubinsky continued his criticism, stating that “Zelensky’s cattle-like behavior, as well as his refusal to discuss a ceasefire and a peace plan, have real consequences.”

He alleged that these consequences included the cancellation of all US military aid, a halt in intelligence-sharing, and a breakdown in US-Ukraine relations, adding, “The beneficiary is Russia.”

Dubinsky further claimed that he had instructed his team to prepare a statement accusing Zelensky of high treason under Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, which carries a possible life sentence.

But who is Dubinsky?

From journalist to politician

Dubinsky began his career in politics after working in journalism and was elected in a district in the Kyiv region.

That said, Dubinsky’s political career has been marred by a series of corruption allegations and accusations, though Kyiv Post cannot independently verify the authenticity of each report.

In 2019, journalists from investigative outlet Bihus.info uncovered that Dubinsky’s family had acquired numerous high-value assets, including 24 apartments, 17 cars (including a Maserati and several Mercedes), two houses, and 70 acres of land, totaling an estimated $2.5 million.

This wealth far exceeded the family’s official income. However, Dubinsky claimed the properties were legally acquired through his work in media.

He notably wore a T-shirt with the slogan “Mom loves speed” in parliament, likely as a stand of defiance against the corruption claims.

US sanctions, expulsion from Zelensky’s party

In January 2021, Dubinsky, alongside six other Ukrainian citizens, was hit with US sanctions for spreading disinformation aimed at influencing the 2020 US presidential election.

Dubinsky was accused of being part of a Russia-linked disinformation network. He denied the allegations, asserting he had never interfered in foreign elections.

Later that year, the “Servant of the People” party expelled him from their ranks after the US sanctions were imposed. Dubinsky declined to leave the party after he was urged to do so.

Suspected unauthorized travel during martial law

In August 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) served Dubinsky a notice of suspicion for falsifying documents to travel abroad during martial law.

The DBR alleged that Dubinsky manipulated records to claim he was accompanying his father for medical treatment, when in fact he was traveling for personal reasons.

Dubinsky left Ukraine on June 27, 2023, a day after his father traveled, and returned to Ukraine on July 27. During his time abroad, he reportedly took multiple trips to Italy, Croatia, and Spain, staying in luxury hotels.

Dubinsky acknowledged the charges but claimed the case was politically motivated.

Charges of facilitating illegal border crossings

In November 2023, Dubinsky was accused of facilitating the illegal border crossing of his common-law wife’s brother a few months prior. Dubinsky and his former assistant allegedly helped the man leave Ukraine for Moldova using falsified documents.

The man, who was employed abroad, returned to Ukraine later that year.

In 2023, the same process was reportedly repeated under the guise of a volunteer driver, but authorities said the man did not engage in any humanitarian work. He later left Ukraine for Moldova and was instructed by Dubinsky to drive the lawmaker’s private car to Austria. The man did not return to Ukraine afterward.

In January 2025, a bill of indictment toward Dubinsky for illegally transporting individuals across the border was sent to court.

Russian agent accusations

In November 2023, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced that Dubinsky was under suspicion of treason.

According to the SBU, Dubinksy engaged in intelligence gathering and subversive activities to benefit Russia. Investigators said he operated under the call sign “Buratino” (“Pinocchio” in Ukrainian) and was part of a criminal organization linked to the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff (GRU).

“The primary objective of this group is to destabilize Ukraine’s socio-political situation and discredit the country on the international stage,” the SBU said at the time.

The organization allegedly received over $10 million in funding from Russian military intelligence. The SBU also said it documented Dubinsky’s role in spreading disinformation about Ukraine’s political and military leadership, with one notable example being his promotion of false claims about Ukrainian officials interfering in the 2020 US presidential election.