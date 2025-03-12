The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow is waiting for Washington to “brief them through various channels” on the outcome of US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia before commenting on whether a proposed 30-day ceasefire is acceptable to Russia.

“As stated yesterday, we expect Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to brief us through various channels in the coming days on the details of the talks and the agreements reached,” Peskov said, speaking with reporters at a press briefing.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He did not rule out the possibility of a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, saying such a conversation could be arranged quickly if necessary.

A senior Russian source told Reuters that Russia would need to discuss the terms of any ceasefire and receive guarantees before considering any agreements.

Advertisement

“It is difficult for Putin to agree to this in its current form,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed. “Putin has a strong position because Russia is advancing.”

Russia currently controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine – about 113,000 square kilometers (43,630 square miles) – and has been making slow but steady territorial gains. Ukraine briefly seized a Luxembourg-sized portion of western Russia last August as leverage but is struggling to maintain control, according to open-source war maps and Russian milbloggers.

Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’

Zelensky says achieving real peace requires pressure on Russia, and Ukrainian elections will be held, per Ukraine’s constitution, after war ends.

Another high-ranking Russian official suggested that the Kremlin views the proposal as a possible trap.

On March 11, Ukrainian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia. Following the nine-hour talks, Washington proposed a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine accepted. A joint statement confirmed that Ukraine was ready for an immediate truce if Russia also agreed. In response, the US announced it would restart military support for Kyiv, which it had paused after a rocky meeting Feb. 28 between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump in Washington.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the proposal had been sent to Moscow and urged Russia to accept it.

“The ball is in Russia’s court now,” he said.

However, Putin has repeatedly said he does not support temporary truces.

“If we talk about peace, it should not be a short-term truce that allows NATO countries to rearm Ukraine. We need long-term and lasting peace with equal security for all sides,” Putin said, according to Meduza.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 9
More on Kremlin
Kremlin Claims Big Gains Against Ukrainian Enclave Inside Russia Ukraine
Kremlin Claims Big Gains Against Ukrainian Enclave Inside Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 7
‘A Return to the Times of Napoleon’ – Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Nuclear weapons
‘A Return to the Times of Napoleon’ – Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
Mar. 7
Kremlin Says ‘Positive’ About Prospect of Peace Talks With Ukraine Zelensky
Kremlin Says ‘Positive’ About Prospect of Peace Talks With Ukraine
By AFP
Mar. 5
Kyiv Dismisses Reports of China Seeking ‘Combat Experience’ in Ukraine War in Ukraine
Kyiv Dismisses Reports of China Seeking ‘Combat Experience’ in Ukraine
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 5
Read Next
Ukraine’s Stocks and Eurobonds Surge After US-Ukraine Talks in Jeddah Ukraine
Ukraine’s Stocks and Eurobonds Surge After US-Ukraine Talks in Jeddah
By Olena Hrazhdan
16m ago
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’ Europe
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’
By AFP
1h ago
Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’ War in Ukraine
Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Russia Says Its Troops Are in Sudzha – Ukraine’s Military Remains Silent War in Ukraine
Russia Says Its Troops Are in Sudzha – Ukraine’s Military Remains Silent
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
3h ago
« Previous Rubio Says Minerals Deal Will Give US ‘Vested Interest’ in Ukraine Security
Next » World Briefing: March 12, 2025