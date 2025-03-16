A new CNN survey shows that most Americans are unhappy with how President Donald Trump handled relations with Russia and the war in Ukraine. The poll, conducted by SSRS and released on Friday, March 14, found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach to dealing with Russia, while 41% approve.

The poll comes as Washington works with Ukrainian and Russian officials to agree on a 30-day ceasefire.

When it comes to Ukraine, 55% of people surveyed said they do not support the way Trump managed the situation, while 44% approve of his handling of the war-torn country.

The survey also revealed that many Americans doubt Trump’s strategy will bring long-term peace between Russia and Ukraine. Nearly six in ten respondents (59%) said it was unlikely that Trump’s approach would lead to lasting peace, while 41% believed it could.

On the issue of US aid to Ukraine, opinions were divided. About 32% of respondents said the US is giving too much help to Ukraine, while 38% believe the country is not doing enough. Another 30% said the level of support is just right.

The US announced on Tuesday that it had resumed providing military aid and intelligence to Ukraine. This decision came after top Ukrainian officials met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia.

Following the meeting, Ukraine expressed support for the ceasefire plan, with Rubio saying it was now up to Russia to respond.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is open to the ceasefire but did not clearly outline his conditions for supporting it.

Another poll, conducted by Reuters/Ipsos and released on Thursday, found that most Americans think Trump is too close to Russia. In this survey, 56% of respondents agreed that Trump has strong ties with Moscow.

The CNN poll was conducted between March 6-9, with 1,206 US adults participating. The margin of error was 3.3 percentage points.