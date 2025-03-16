A new CNN survey shows that most Americans are unhappy with how President Donald Trump handled relations with Russia and the war in Ukraine. The poll, conducted by SSRS and released on Friday, March 14, found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach to dealing with Russia, while 41% approve.

The poll comes as Washington works with Ukrainian and Russian officials to agree on a 30-day ceasefire.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

When it comes to Ukraine, 55% of people surveyed said they do not support the way Trump managed the situation, while 44% approve of his handling of the war-torn country.

The survey also revealed that many Americans doubt Trump’s strategy will bring long-term peace between Russia and Ukraine. Nearly six in ten respondents (59%) said it was unlikely that Trump’s approach would lead to lasting peace, while 41% believed it could.

Advertisement

On the issue of US aid to Ukraine, opinions were divided. About 32% of respondents said the US is giving too much help to Ukraine, while 38% believe the country is not doing enough. Another 30% said the level of support is just right.

The US announced on Tuesday that it had resumed providing military aid and intelligence to Ukraine. This decision came after top Ukrainian officials met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia.

Following the meeting, Ukraine expressed support for the ceasefire plan, with Rubio saying it was now up to Russia to respond.

Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms

A map released by the Ukrainian military on March 16 confirmed that Sudzha is no longer under Kyiv’s control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is open to the ceasefire but did not clearly outline his conditions for supporting it.

Another poll, conducted by Reuters/Ipsos and released on Thursday, found that most Americans think Trump is too close to Russia. In this survey, 56% of respondents agreed that Trump has strong ties with Moscow.

The CNN poll was conducted between March 6-9, with 1,206 US adults participating. The margin of error was 3.3 percentage points.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
More on Trump
Trump Reappoints Keith Kellogg as Ukraine Envoy, Dropping His Russia Role Zelensky
Trump Reappoints Keith Kellogg as Ukraine Envoy, Dropping His Russia Role
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Trump freezes VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, T, Radio Free Asia US
Trump freezes VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, T, Radio Free Asia
By AFP
11h ago
Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
1d ago
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US War in Ukraine
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US
By Kateryna Mykhailova
1d ago
Read Next
Trump, Putin to Рave ‘Discussion’ on Ukraine This Week: US Envoy Putin
Trump, Putin to Рave ‘Discussion’ on Ukraine This Week: US Envoy
By AFP
2h ago
‘The Voice of America is Being Silenced’ - 1,300 Journalists on Leave as Trump Freezes US Global Media Agency Trump
‘The Voice of America is Being Silenced’ - 1,300 Journalists on Leave as Trump Freezes US Global Media Agency
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms Zelensky
Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World Top News
OPINION: Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World
By Bohdan Nahaylo
5h ago
« Previous World Briefing: March 16, 2025
Next » Ukrainian Troops Pull Back from Sudzha, AFU General Staff Confirms