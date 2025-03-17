Russia launched 174 drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine, striking from five different directions on Monday, March 17.

On the evening of March 16, the Ukrainian Air Force recorded the launch of Russian Shahed drones toward Ukraine. An alert was issued in several regions due to the threat of these strikes.

Around midnight, air defense systems in the Kyiv region were activated as Russian drones were detected. Explosions were also reported in Kyiv during the night.

By the morning of March 17, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed on Telegram that Russian forces had launched Shahed strike drones and simulator UAVs from the Russian cities of Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

By 9 a.m., 90 drones had been shot down in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, and other regions. Additionally, 70 simulator UAVs were lost without significant consequences.

The following regions were hit by the bombardment: Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv.

In the Odesa region, damage was reported to a kindergarten and several homes. One person was injured and received medical treatment, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration (OVA).

Russian strikes also caused fires at a warehouse, a store, and a passenger car, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters, as reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram.

The attack also damaged the power grid, leaving about 500  in the Odesa suburbs without electricity.

