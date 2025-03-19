The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that the Russian military shot down its own drones that were en route to Ukrainian energy facilities following an order from President Vladimir Putin to temporarily stop attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

According to the Kremlin statement, after Putin’s directive to halt strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, seven Russian drones that were already airborne were ordered to be neutralized.

Six were downed by the Pantsir air defense system, the ministry said, and one was intercepted by a Russian Aerospace Forces airplane.

However, reports from Ukraine contradict the Russian statement. The Ukrainian Air Force reported continued missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities on March 19, long after the Trump-Putin call of March 18, including Iskander-M and S-300 weapons fired along with 145 Shahed drones and decoys launched.

Explosions and fires from these attacks were confirmed in multiple Ukrainian cities. A missile strike on Slovyansk left part of the city without electricity just minutes after the call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv Post reporters in the capital also heard anti-aircraft fire against drones late on March 18.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv starting at 11:01 p.m., with Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirming air defense activity on the right bank of the city. Explosions continued intermittently until the air raid warning was lifted at 2:19 a.m. on March 19.

On the evening of March 18, a Russian drone struck the roof of a medical facility in Sumy, shattering windows and damaging the building, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration. Within hours, another drone attack targeted Krasnopil Hospital, marking the second healthcare facility hit in the Sumy region that night.

This contradicts the assertion that Russian forces had ceased targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Additionally, there is no verifiable evidence to confirm that Russia shot down its own drones following Putin’s order. The claim relies solely on Russian state sources, with no independent confirmation.