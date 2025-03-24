US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to clash over peace talks on Sunday night, as delegations met to prepare for a potential ceasefire agreement to halt the Russo-Ukrainian war.

According to The Telegraph, sources close to Trump revealed that the US leader expressed a willingness to wait for the right deal, but “he was growing angry at the continued missile and drone attacks” despite promises from both sides to accept a temporary truce.

“He will get frustrated if they [Ukraine and Russia] keep bombing infrastructure, infrastructure, and energy,” one person close to the administration told The Telegraph.

The US-Russia summit in Saudi Arabia, which started on Monday, is seen as a possible turning point for peace talks. Trump’s envoy to Moscow, Steve Witkoff, remained optimistic that the talks could pave the way to a full ceasefire and bring an end to the three-year war.

However, the Kremlin downplayed expectations, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cautioning that the negotiations were just beginning and that “difficult discussions” lie ahead.

The White House has reportedly set its sights on achieving a truce by the Easter weekend, though Ukraine and Europe have raised concerns that Russia seemed to be delaying negotiations to gain time on the battlefield.

Sources suggest that this delay is likely to further frustrate Trump.

In an interview with Clay Travis, the founder of the Outkick sports outlet, Trump, who asserts that he has a close relationship with Putin, has claimed that he is the only one who can stop the Russian President.

“So, I know him very well,” Trump said. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the world that’s going to stop [Putin], except me, and I think I’m going to be able to stop him.”

The US President also discussed the human cost of the war, stating, “We’ve had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed. They’re losing 2,500 young kids a week, and they’re Russian and they’re Ukrainian.”

In a separate interview with Tucker Carlson for his YouTube show, Witkoff expressed admiration for Putin following their meetings in Moscow.

Witkoff said, “I liked him. I think he was honest with me.”

He described Putin as “not a bad person” and acknowledged the complexities of the war, saying, “It’s a complicated situation, this war, and all the components that led to it. You know, it’s never just one person who’s right.”

Witkoff also claimed he was told that after the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, Putin went to church and prayed for him, adding: “Not because he could be the president of the United States, but because they had a friendship, and he prayed for his friend.”

Witkoff remarked that Trump was “clearly touched” by this gesture.

When Carlson asked Witkoff about European concerns that a Russian victory in Ukraine might prompt Putin to “march on Europe,” Witkoff confidently responded, “100% no.”

In the meantime, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s plan for a “coalition of the willing” was dismissed by Witkoff as “a posture and a pose,” citing a simplistic approach from European leaders that lacked concrete plans for troops and equipment, according to The Telegraph.

As the second round of US-Russia negotiations began in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed that his country’s delegation was working in a “completely constructive manner,” but said that Putin needed to issue a real order to stop the strikes.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also described Sunday’s talks as “constructive and meaningful,” with a focus on issues surrounding the energy sector.

As US-led efforts continue several sources have suggested that China may be considering offering to join any peacekeeping mission, according to German newspaper Die Welt.