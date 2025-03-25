Moscow refused to share any specific outcomes of the 12-hour Riyadh talks with the Trump administration on a partial ceasefire with Ukraine, saying that “the contacts were technical.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday that Moscow was “analyzing” the results of talks, adding that the details “will not be made public.” 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Earlier, Moscow’s official news agency TASS cited a source saying that a joint statement on the talks would be published on March 25.

“The results of the talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh have been reported to Moscow and Washington,” Peskov said. “The content of these talks will definitely not be made public,” he added.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the war and hopes the latest round of talks in the Saudi capital will pave the way for a breakthrough.

A Russian negotiator said on Tuesday that Moscow would continue “useful” talks with the White House over the Ukraine conflict and would aim to involve the UN and other countries.

“We talked about everything, it was an intense dialogue, not easy, but very useful for us and the Americans,” Grigory Karasin, told the state TASS news agency, adding that “lots of problems were discussed.”

“Of course we are far from solving everything, from being in agreement on all points, but it seems that this type of discussion is very timely,” he said.

Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod
Other Topics of Interest

Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod

Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on recent developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, another round of Ukraine-US talks started on Tuesday morning in Riyadh – mere hours after the Trump negotiators finished speaking with Russian representatives.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
HIMARS Strike Wipes Out Four Russian Helicopters in Belgorod
By Julia Struck
1d ago
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
More on Russia
Europe’s Triple Shock Demands a Triple Bazooka Europe
OPINION: Europe’s Triple Shock Demands a Triple Bazooka
By Timothy Garton Ash
2h ago
Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock War in Ukraine
Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock
By Alisa Orlova
3h ago
US-Russia Talks on Ukraine ‘Useful,’ Will Continue: Russian Negotiator Ukraine
US-Russia Talks on Ukraine ‘Useful,’ Will Continue: Russian Negotiator
By AFP
9h ago
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - New Talks on Ceasefire Ukraine
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - New Talks on Ceasefire
By Eurotopics
10h ago
Read Next
Ukraine, US Agree on Black Sea Security – Russian Warships Must Stay East BREAKING Ukraine
Ukraine, US Agree on Black Sea Security – Russian Warships Must Stay East
By Julia Struck
29m ago
‘We Can’t Take Zelensky’s Word’ – Russia Demands Guarantees Before Grain Deal Black Sea Grain Deal
‘We Can’t Take Zelensky’s Word’ – Russia Demands Guarantees Before Grain Deal
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod Ukraine
OPINION: Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
HIMARS Strike Destroys 4 Russian Helicopters in Belgorod Ukraine
HIMARS Strike Destroys 4 Russian Helicopters in Belgorod
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Takes its Case to the Courts
Next » US Senators Push Trump Administration to Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine