Moscow refused to share any specific outcomes of the 12-hour Riyadh talks with the Trump administration on a partial ceasefire with Ukraine, saying that “the contacts were technical.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday that Moscow was “analyzing” the results of talks, adding that the details “will not be made public.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Earlier, Moscow’s official news agency TASS cited a source saying that a joint statement on the talks would be published on March 25.

“The results of the talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh have been reported to Moscow and Washington,” Peskov said. “The content of these talks will definitely not be made public,” he added.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the war and hopes the latest round of talks in the Saudi capital will pave the way for a breakthrough.

A Russian negotiator said on Tuesday that Moscow would continue “useful” talks with the White House over the Ukraine conflict and would aim to involve the UN and other countries.

“We talked about everything, it was an intense dialogue, not easy, but very useful for us and the Americans,” Grigory Karasin, told the state TASS news agency, adding that “lots of problems were discussed.”

“Of course we are far from solving everything, from being in agreement on all points, but it seems that this type of discussion is very timely,” he said.

Other Topics of Interest Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on recent developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, another round of Ukraine-US talks started on Tuesday morning in Riyadh – mere hours after the Trump negotiators finished speaking with Russian representatives.