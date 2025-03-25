The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed another North Korean-made M-1978 “Koksan” self-propelled gun (SPG) in the Donetsk region, marking the fifth such strike in a month, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Force reported on Telegram.

In the video, attached to the report, soldiers from the 413th “Raid” Battalion “detected and disabled” the long-range SPG in the Donetsk sector. The Koksan is equipped with a 170-mm cannon capable of firing up to 40 kilometers (25 miles) with standard rounds and 60 kilometers (37.5 miles) with rocket assisted ammunition - making it one of the longest-range artillery pieces in Russia’s arsenal.

According to the report, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has taken out more than 25,000 Russian artillery systems.

“Due to a shortage of barrel artillery, Russia has increasingly relied on SPG such as the Koksan, which were supplied by North Korea,” the report says.

Analysts reported at the end of 2024 that North Korean supplied artillery ammunition made up more than 50%, and in some areas more than 70%, of stocks being used by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The movement of trains transporting North Korean self-propelled guns through Russia was recorded during November and December as North Korea supplied Russia with around 120 of its Koksan artillery systems to compensate for the severe losses Moscow has suffered during the war its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine started.

Last week, on March 19, a video posted on Facebook by the press service of the 14th Separate Regiment of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces showed how its drones identified and directed a HIMARS strike on three North Korean Koksan SPG partially hidden in a forested area in Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukrainian forces continue to strike Russian positions in the east. In the Kramatorsk area, border guards recently destroyed a 2S3 “Acacia” self-propelled artillery system along with Russian troops in the area.

Ukrainian fighters have also used FPV drones to take out multiple Russian vehicles including a 2S4 “Tulip” self-propelled mortar system.