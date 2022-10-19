Russian hackers affiliated with the National Republic Army (NRA) have released 1.2 terabytes of sensitive Russian data. This includes information concerning Russia’s key national security infrastructure, blueprints for cyber security strategies and other related data. Kyiv Post was given exclusive access to the trove, which is made public here for the first time.

As reported on Oct. 18, a group of hackers identifying themselves as being connected to the NRA – a loose association of Russians seeking the overthrow of Vladimir Putin’s regime – contacted Kyiv Post. They claim to have hacked Technoserv and nearly a dozen other companies providing national security and defense contracting services for Russia.

As of Oct 18, the hackers had only released a sample of the stolen data but have now made the data open to the public.

As Kyiv Post previously reported, Technoserv is owned by brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev. A 2022 article in the The Belfast Telegraph reported that the brothers also own Promsvyazbank, stating: “According to UK Government sources, [the bank] now services 70 percent of state contracts signed by Russia’s defense ministry and is a ‘pivotal bank’ for the country’s military industrial complex.”

A Russian IT expert familiar with the Russian Government’s IT infrastructure described Technoserv as “the people who are the architects of the Russian Government.” The source had earlier told Kyiv Post that the hack would likely indicate “access to the architecture networks, databases, cloud solutions, and other information that is of key importance to the Russian Government.”

Similar topics of Interest As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing Why it’s even more important than ever for the West to act more decisively in support of Ukraine now and to defeat Russia before it’s too late.

Early on Oct. 19, Kyiv Post was once again contacted by the NRA-affiliated hackers who said that they had just released the entire 1.2 terabyte data trove. Using “The Onion Router” (TOR) technology, the data can be accessed here.

Neither Kyiv Post nor its correspondent can verify the vast quantity of data. However, these types of large data dumps have historically proved to be legitimate.