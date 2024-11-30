Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-30-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-30-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
This missile is highly likely to be far more expensive than other missiles Russia is currently using against Ukraine, according to British intelligence.
The missile Russia used to strike the city of Dnipro is reportedly a variant of the Rubezh RS-26 ballistic missile, first tested in 2011. Russia likely possesses only a limited number of Oreshnik [Hazel tree] missiles, and it’s unlikely to have entered serial production, the UK Ministry of Defence stated on X (formerly Twitter).
The Oreshnik missile, classified as an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a maximum range between 3,000 and 5,500 kilometers (approximately 1,864-3,418 miles), only traveled approximately 800 kilometers (497 miles) to its target in the Dnipro strike.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that a ceasefire could be achievable if NATO extends its protection to the parts of Ukraine under Kyiv’s control. This would allow for a temporary resolution to the war, with hopes of negotiating the return of occupied territories through diplomatic means in the future.
In an interview aired Friday night with Sky News’ chief correspondent, Stuart Ramsay, Zelensky was asked about reports claiming that one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed strategies for ending the conflict could involve Ukraine conceding the territories seized by Russia in exchange for NATO membership. Zelensky responded that the key to ending the “hot phase of the war” would be ensuring that the unoccupied parts of Ukraine are brought under NATO’s umbrella, provided the alliance recognizes Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.