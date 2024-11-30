Search

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-30-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-30-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

UK Intel: Russia’s Oreshnik Missiles Remain Scarce, Not in Serial Production

By Kyiv Post
43s ago

This missile is highly likely to be far more expensive than other missiles Russia is currently using against Ukraine, according to British intelligence.

The missile Russia used to strike the city of Dnipro is reportedly a variant of the Rubezh RS-26 ballistic missile, first tested in 2011. Russia likely possesses only a limited number of Oreshnik [Hazel tree] missiles, and it’s unlikely to have entered serial production, the UK Ministry of Defence stated on X (formerly Twitter).

The Oreshnik missile, classified as an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a maximum range between 3,000 and 5,500 kilometers (approximately 1,864-3,418 miles), only traveled approximately 800 kilometers (497 miles) to its target in the Dnipro strike.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 29, 2024

By ISW
13m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to laud the technical specifications of the recently launched Oreshnik ballistic missile and threaten additional Oreshnik strikes against Ukraine as part of an intensified Russian reflexive control campaign aimed at forcing the West and Ukraine into self-deterrence.
  • There is nothing particularly novel about the capabilities of the Oreshnik missile, and US and Ukrainian officials indicated that the Oreshnik missile does not portend a Russian escalation in the war. Putin's constant flaunting of the Oreshnik and Russian missile capabilities therefore remains part of the Kremlin's reflexive control information operation and is unlikely to presage the development of particularly novel Russian deep strike capabilities.
  • The Russian military is considering establishing a separate service branch for unmanned systems, likely as part of the Russian Ministry of Defense's (MoD) in a belated effort to catch up to the establishment of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) in February 2024.
  • Russian forces conducted a large series of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine’s energy grid and major defense industrial facilities on the nights of November 27 to 28 and 28 to 29.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted a series of strikes against four Russian air defense systems and radars in occupied Ukraine and two oil depots in Russia on November 28 and 29.
  • Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov made an unannounced visit to Pyongyang, North Korea on November 29 amid intensifying Russian-North Korean cooperation.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly appointed Colonel General Rustam Muradov as First Deputy Commander of the Russian Ground Forces.
  • The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office opened additional investigations on November 28 into the apparent Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Donetsk and Zaporizhia oblasts.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's new Ground Forces Commander on November 29, replacing Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.
  • Georgians protested in Tbilisi, Georgia in response to an initiative by the ruling pro-Kremlin Georgian Dream party to delay European Union (EU) accession negotiations, prompting the Russian information space to resurrect information operations falsely framing the protests and Georgian opposition parties as potential threats to Georgian sovereignty.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced northeast of Vuhledar.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, in Toretsk, near Pokrovsk, and near Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russian opposition outlets Mediazona and BBC Russian Service reported that they have confirmed that at least 80,937 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelensky Suggests Ceding Land for Peace Deal if NATO Protects Majority of Ukraine

By Katie Livingstone
6h ago

Zelensky suggested a ceasefire could be possible if NATO protects Ukraine’s controlled territories in an interview aired Friday, signaling a shift in strategy to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that a ceasefire could be achievable if NATO extends its protection to the parts of Ukraine under Kyiv’s control. This would allow for a temporary resolution to the war, with hopes of negotiating the return of occupied territories through diplomatic means in the future.

In an interview aired Friday night with Sky News’ chief correspondent, Stuart Ramsay, Zelensky was asked about reports claiming that one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed strategies for ending the conflict could involve Ukraine conceding the territories seized by Russia in exchange for NATO membership. Zelensky responded that the key to ending the “hot phase of the war” would be ensuring that the unoccupied parts of Ukraine are brought under NATO’s umbrella, provided the alliance recognizes Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

