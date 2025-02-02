Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-02-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Ignoring lessons from history and playing recklessly with their own circumstances, the Pan African Parliament should not be demonstrating tacit recognition of occupied Ukrainian territories.
At the height of “grand apartheid,” the South African government under HF Verwoerd produced a diabolical scheme to grant independence to ten ‘homelands’ – Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Ciskei, Venda, Gazankulu, KaNgwane, KwaNdebele, KwaZulu, Lebowa, and QwaQwa.
You may never have heard or read of these territories. That’s because they disappeared almost as quickly as they appeared, even though the damage done still lingers to this day.
On the evening of Feb. 1, a Russian KAB glide bomb hit a boarding school being used to house elderly and infirm Russian residents of the Ukrainian-controlled town of Sudzha, in Russia’s Kursk region.
Kursk activist Vladimir Sinelnikov was cited by Astra on Telegram as saying that Russian aerospace forces dropped an aircraft bomb on a former boarding school in the Kursk town of Sudzha that was being used to house elderly and bedridden Russian residents of the town. He said the building was virtually destroyed and more than 90 residents, who it had not been possible to evacuate after Ukraine’s August incursion, were trapped under the rubble.
Shortly afterwards the press officer of the Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) commander in Kursk, Alexey Dmytrashkivskyi confirmed the attack and issued a statement on Facebook that said: