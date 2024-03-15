Civilians in Russia’s Belgorod region complain that they cannot sleep at night because the Russian military has deployed military equipment in residential areas and is opening fire from there.

In an intercepted call released by Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) on Thursday, March 14, a woman living in the Belgorod region revealed that the Russian authorities had placed BM-21 122mm Grad MLRS launchers at a street intersection near her home in a residential neighborhood.

“They destroyed half of Gorkovsky, a village in the Hraivoronsky district of the Belgorod region, they say. And now they’re still doing it,” the woman says in a phone conversation.

“They decided to put Grads at the intersection near Kirpichne. It’s so loud, it’s like a f*cking nightmare at the junction.”

Advertisement

The woman adds that she could not sleep all night because of the constant firing.

“And me, too, I didn’t sleep a wink tonight, all night long. It’s a nightmare!”

Fighting between pro-Ukrainian Russian “freedom fighters” and the Kremlin’s troops is continuing in Russia's Belgorod region.

Pro-Ukrainian groups such as the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), the Russian Freedom Legion (LSR), and the Siberia Battalion are taking part in fighting close to the Ukrainian border.

The combat action began on Tuesday, March 12, after an advance the Russian volunteers said they had been planning for months to coincide with Putin's “fake elections.”

Other Topics of Interest Two Wounded in Another Russian Attack in Zaporizhzhia Region A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were in their yard at the time of the attack.

A source from HUR told the Kyiv Post on Thursday, that Belgorod authorities are blocking the evacuation of Russian civilians to keep people in the region to participate in the election which runs from March 15-17.

According to the source, train stations are blocked off for people trying to leave Belgorod, saying “If there were an evacuation, there would be no election.”

The ballot, according to the volunteer groups now fighting in Belgorod, is only a show “election intended to rubber-stamp President Vladimir Putin’s continued rule.”

Advertisement

Kyiv Post regularly reposts some of the most revealing and shocking intercepted conversations, some of which are available in the links below:

'Half a Battalion Escaped to The Forest' – Russian Soldier Blamed for Mass Refusal to Fight

‘The Assault Failed, Everyone Was Killed’ – Russian Soldier Reveals Horrific Losses, Possibly at Avdiivka

'150,000 Men Will Be Thrown In’ – Russian Soldier Reveals Fears of ‘Huge’ Ukrainian Crimea Liberation Force

'We Lost 600 Men’ – Russian Reveals Horrific Losses and Behavior On Frontlines

‘All Our Guys Were Slaughtered’ – Intercepted Phone Calls Suggest Huge Russian Losses

‘He Started Shooting Us!’ – Intercepted Phone Call Reveals Russian Friendly Fire Incident

‘We’ll Tear You Apart’ – Ukrainian Soldiers Are Trolling Russian Commanders on Telegram

‘War Until 2026’ - Russian Soldier Claims He’s Been Told To Expect 3 More Years of Fighting

‘Trucks Full of Corpses’ – Intercepted Phone Call Suggests Massive Wagner Losses

Advertisement

‘All Our Boys Are Rotting’– Intercepted Phone Call Suggests Heavy Russian Casualities Near Antonivsky Bridge