Putin’s Regime or the War: Which Will End First?

Anders Puck Nielsen’s is one of the most popular military channels and focuses heavily on the military strategy in Ukraine and what to look out for next in the world of warfare. According to his site, Nielsen is “a military analyst at the Royal Danish Defence College,” and has “a background as a naval officer.”

In this exclusive Kyiv Post interview, Nielsen gives an outlook to viewers that may shock: Russia wishes to commit war crimes – and wants the world to know about them – as Moscow is seeking to challenge the international rules-based order. In that regard, Nielsen explains why the International Criminal Court arrest warrants for the Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and former Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, are so important to understanding Russia’s strategy.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As such, Nielsen asks, “How can a real, lasting peace be developed with a country that rejects abiding by rules?” Nielsen gives deep insight into what is happening now in Ukraine, how the war is developing, and highlights the risks that Russia will face ahead. Despite all of the outward trimmings of power, Nielsen feels that there is something rotten in Moscow and the ability for Putin to maintain power is far more limited than what many might assume.

Anders can be followed on Youtube, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, or via his fascinating newsletter - https://www.logicofwar.com/.