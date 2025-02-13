The 61st Munich Security Conference, slated to take place between Friday and Sunday this week, will mark the first major security summit in Europe since the re-election of US President Donald Trump, with Ukraine expected to be among the key discussion topics.

Attendees will include senior officials from both sides of the Atlantic, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Special Envoy Keith Kellogg and Vice President J.D. Vance – to name but a few.

Police arrange barriers near the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the venue of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Feb. 13, 2025 in the center of Munich, southern Germany, one day before the start of the conference. The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is officially launched on Feb. 14, 2025 and runs until Feb. 16, 2025 (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

The conference will also see the controversial, newly appointed US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard meeting her European counterparts for the first time.

Following the latest phone call between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the rejection of Ukraine’s NATO bid by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during Wednesday’s Ramstein format meeting, all eyes turn to Munich to gauge Europe’s response to the latest developments.

Though no major breakthrough on Ukraine is expected, the Munich Security Conference might offer some clarity as to how the largest land war in Europe since WWII, launched by Russia, might unfold in the coming months.

Kellogg - Zelensky meeting

Zelensky is expected to meet Kellogg, Rubio and Vance – the highest-ranking US officials he will meet in person since Trump’s return to office.

Kellogg recently said that Trump’s peace plan will not be unveiled at the conference, but he is expected to meet Zelensky nonetheless. Kellogg, tasked by Trump to end the war that resulted from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was expected to take a key role in the discussions by liaising with European officials.

Keith Kellogg, National Security Advisor to US Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a press briefing on September 22, 2020, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

However, Kellogg was not mentioned when Trump named his team to lead the peace talks after his phone call with Putin. This has prompted speculation that he has fallen out of favor due to what may be a more sympathetic attitude toward Ukraine than those of his colleagues.

Security and foreign policy expert Mark Toth told Polish outlet TVP World that the change might indicate a shift in the peace talk approach, as Trump named Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy with an economics background, instead.

What role will Kellogg take moving forward? And what will come of his talks with Zelensky? Those questions wait to be answered.

Vance and Rubio

Zelensky said he would meet both Vance and Rubio in Munich on Friday.

The topics for discussion are unclear, but insider sources told Ukrainian outlet Suspilne that Zelensky received a draft proposal on the rare earth deal that reportedly kicked off on Wednesday in Kyiv which he is set to confer with Vance about on Friday.

Following the latest rejection of Kyiv’s bid for NATO membership by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – a condition that Kyiv had suggested was non-negotiable for future talks – it will be interesting to see how the parties will react to this “impasse” in their meetings.

Both Vance and Rubio have vowed to put an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, though their attitudes on the subject differ slightly.

US Vice President J.D. Vance waves as he departs after swearing in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, in the Vice President's ceremonial office at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2025. The US Senate unanimously approved Marco Rubio as Secretary of State on January 20, putting the fellow senator on the front line of President Donald Trump's often confrontational diplomacy. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP)

Vance said outright that he “[doesn’t] really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another” in 2022, and he has been vocally opposed to continued support for Kyiv. He also refused to call Putin an enemy, only an “adversary” during an interview with NBC News in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Rubio appears to be more hawkish toward Russia by saying he wanted the war in Ukraine to end while acknowledging that Russia was to blame for causing it.

“I think the Ukrainians have been incredibly brave and strong in standing up to Russia. But at the end of the day, what we are funding here is a stalemate war, and it needs to be brought to a conclusion, or that country is going to be set back 100 years,” Rubio said in a televised statement in November 2024.

“I’m not on Russia’s side – but unfortunately, the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement,” Rubio also told NBC in September.

(FILES) US Senator Marco Rubio arrives for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. The US Senate unanimously approved Marco Rubio as secretary of state on January 20, 2025, putting the fellow senator on the front line of President Donald Trump's often confrontational diplomacy. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard is known for parroting Kremlin narratives that counter the US’ and Europe’s longstanding stance on Ukraine and European security, and her upcoming meeting with her European counterparts will be interesting, to say the least.

As the DNI, Gabbard is set to oversee 18 US intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI.

Her friendly stance towards traditional US adversaries like Russia has prompted concerns that trans-Atlantic intelligence cooperation could be hindered, with Europe becoming more reluctant to share its intelligence with Washington.

(FILES) Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a Turning Point Action 'United for Change' campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 24, 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump announced on November 13, 2024, that he intends to nominate former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Will that be the case? Or is it just a baseless concern? We will find out soon enough.

Europe’s response

The EU said it would take up the leadership role in support of Ukraine if Washington pulls back its support – maybe now’s the time to see if the Europeans will make good on their words.

Following the developments at the Ramstein format meeting, the foreign ministers of key European nations – including Germany, France, Poland and the UK – issued a statement saying, “Ukraine and Europe must be part of any [peace] negotiations.”

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on December 2, 2024, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walking during their meeting at Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, on December 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.. Scholz made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday to reaffirm Berlin's support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

“We are ready to enhance our support for Ukraine. We commit to its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s war of aggression,” the statement reads.

“We share the goal to keep supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is reached. A peace that guarantees the interest of Ukraine and our own. We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies,” it added.

With the Kremlin suggesting that the Trump - Putin talks were attempting to leave Europe out of the picture, whether Europe will finally strike back with not just words but also actions is a question many expect to be answered in Munich.