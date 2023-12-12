Senate Republicans have offered Democrats a deal.
They will approve $60 billion to pay for arms for Ukraine in exchange for funds and enforcement reforms to strengthen US border security.
Democrats need to grab that deal straight away.
To be clear, I think it is outrageous that the Republicans have put a price on their support for the defense of the free world. But still, they are offering that support in exchange for that price.
This being the case, that price needs to be paid.
The alternative is total catastrophe.
If the US cuts off its support for Ukraine, that country will fall to Russian invasion.
In that case, Russia will be greatly strengthened both materially and technically, and its armed forces will be advanced to the borders of NATO allies Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Furthermore, Russia’s strategic weakness along its southwest border, which constrains its ability to invade the Baltic states, will be cured.
With Ukraine’s army deleted from the West’s order of battle, the US would either have to send 500,000 of its own troops to Europe to defend the continent or – more likely, given the rise of the Putin Republicans – watch NATO collapse, as first the Germans, then others, cut their deals with the continent’s new Russia-China axis overlords.
With the US discredited as an ally, Taiwan will have no choice but to capitulate to China, while Japan and South Korea will be forced to initiate crash programs to develop their own nuclear arsenals. This will turn Asia into a tinder box for Armageddon.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
Even if global war is somehow avoided, the new world order will be anything but beneficial for the United States, as America’s enemies depress our economy by dictating the rules and outcomes for international business.
But America won’t have to wait that long to feel the outcome of a Ukrainian debacle. When Biden chose defeat in Afghanistan, handing over 40 million Afghans to the Taliban, he lost much of his political clout. If he chooses defeat in Ukraine, he will be utterly crushed by Trump in the fall. That could potentially mean the end of our constitutional Republic.
So there is no choice. The Dems must either accept the deal or watch the world go up in flames.
As for the immigration and border enforcement changes the GOP is demanding, let them have them. If they turn out for the good, take credit for the compromise. If they turn out for the bad, let them take the blame. But for the love of God, dear Democrats, take the deal.
But President Biden must do more than just take the deal. He must decide to fight the war to win. His policy of slow-rolling arms delivery to Ukraine needs to be abandoned, as it is both morally depraved and imbecilic. It is morally depraved because it has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths. It is imbecilic because it risks losing the war. Its principal author, NSC Director Jake Sullivan, needs to be dismissed, and replaced by a competent advisor committed to victory.
Because victory is both necessary and possible. Ukraine has mobilized a large and brave army. What it needs to prevail is air power. The United States has 2,000 F-16s that we no longer use for any other purpose but target practice. Armed with long-range air-to-ground stand-off weapons and supplemented by a readily available arsenal of long-range ground-to-ground missiles and drones, these could cut off the supplies reaching the Russian front from behind.
Under those conditions, the Russians’ extensive frontline defenses will need to be abandoned, and like sentry boxes without sentries, readily be overrun by a victorious Ukrainian advance.
There may be some in the Democratic Party ranks who see a political opportunity in allowing Ukraine to collapse and then blaming the catastrophe on the GOP. This is unacceptable. In 1940 FDR did not allow Britain to fall so he could blame the disaster on the America Firsters.
\No, within a month of the Dunkirk evacuation he sent the British 1 million rifles, 7,000 field artillery guns, and 100 million rounds of ammunition. That is how a president needs to behave in a crisis. Biden is president. The buck stops with him.
Again, I fully understand that the GOP position is totally asinine. But consider the following thought problem:
Little Sally is drowning in the ocean. The only other people present are her grandfather, who can’t swim, and a lifeguard.
Grandpa: Save her!
Lifeguard: I will only do it if you pay me $100.
Grandpa: No way!
Little Sally is Ukraine, the lifeguard is the GOP. Biden is in Grandpa’s position. Should he let Sally drown rather than submit to the lifeguard’s extortion?
Because that is the moral equivalent of the current political situation. Giving the GOP their way on immigration regulations is an insignificant concession compared to the consequences of a Ukrainian defeat. Regulation changes can always be undone later. A Russian conquest of Ukraine cannot.
Even if all the Democrats’ Progressive wing cares about is the immigration issue, they should consider this: In the wake of an administration debacle over Ukraine, Trump will almost certainly take the White House. The immigration policies he will enact will be far more draconian than anything currently being proposed by the Senate Republicans.
Furthermore, should Putin conquer Ukraine, he will inflict massacres on that country not only to crush any potential resistance but to intentionally flood Europe with millions of refugees to stoke the fortunes of ultra-right wing parties allied to the Kremlin.
So President Biden, you now have a choice. Herd the Democratic cats in Congress to accept the deal and achieve a victory that will secure Europe and restore global deterrence, or accept a catastrophic defeat, leading to the collapse of the Western-led world order, global chaos, and quite possibly, the end of the American republic.
Take the deal, Joe. Take it and run with it.
Robert Zubrin is an American aerospace engineer. His next book, The New World on Mars: What Can We Create on the Red Planet will be published in February 2024 by Diversion Books.
The views expressed in this article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
Comments (6)
Not surprisingly, you don't understand US politics, just as most people in the US (including me) don't understand Ukrainian politics. You provide a one dimensional and insulting analogy. A slightly better analogy would be, little Sally falls in the ocean and Grandpa Joe says, "we have to save her!" Republicans have continuously voted to save little Sally, but the lifeguard wants more money but never quite saves her. The Republicans have been begging the the lifeguard to save another little girl too, but Grandpa Joe and the Democrats have been saying, "we're not interested in your granddaughter." Republicans are tired of this political game of power. Now Democrats and Republicans must make a deal so that both little girls are saved. It's still a dumb analogy, but this is somewhat more realistic.
Interesting article considering earlier today I sent the following e-mail as a "news tip" to the Kyiv Post:
Subject: You folks are vilifying the wrong political party in the US
Body of e-mail:
"Why do you purposefully deceive your readers that Republicans are denying the latest $61 billion dollar aid package? Are you actually that consumed in terminal adolescence? Joe BRIBEn and the Demagogic Cult are destroying America and the world for that matter.
When has Putrid invaded Ukraine? Not under President-elect Trump or any Republicans as we see peace through the projection of strength. Look at the chaos since January 20, 2021 when Joe BRIBEn was sworn into office.
The Republicans are simply requesting the restoration of southern border security to that under President-elect Trump. Are you that naive, that simplistic of thought to not understand “quid pro quo” in a representative democracy? All Joe BRIBEn has to do is to agree to funding border security and Ukraine gets the $61 billion which the majority of Republicans support. I just realize you must not recognize or understand the “silent majority”. Perhaps you are misunderstanding the “vocal minority”. They are not the majority of Republicans. So stop spewing false propaganda against the Republicans."
end of e-mail
Respectfully, Mr. Zubrin needs to understand that the US border situation is an invasion in every sense except shooting. The grandpa analogy is wrong, insulting, and stupid. Krep on writing garbage like this, and watch Mr. Zubrin alienate all Ukraine's supporters!
No need for hysteria. The world is not at risk. Putin will not be invading New Jersey or Capri tomorrow. The Ukraine has plenty of money. Kiev officils have stolen billions. The US border is in fact a serious crisis that must be seriously addressed.
@maddy, it's 'Ukraine', not 'The Ukraine'. It's 'Kyiv', not 'Kiev'. You need to replace those Soviet maps and textbooks you're using if you want to better disguise the fact that you're a Putin plant, here to pollute our discourse with Russian 'disinformation' - that is, 'lies', in old-fashioned language.
@maddy, Vatnik detected, opinion rejected.
I cannot tell if Mr. Zubrin is purposefully dishonest or clueless concerning the United States current troubles in funding and supporting Ukraine. A few things that Ukrainian supporters should know:
* Zubrin blames Biden for the loss of Afghanistan. It was Trump's administration, led by American Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who cut out the Afghan National government and struck a deal with the Taliban for the U.S. to withdraw. Before being forced from office, Trump's government released 5,000 battle-hardened Taliban who led the offensive that toppled Kabul. Biden inherited this enormous mess from Trump and had a legal obligation to implement the peace deal made by Trump's government.
* Zubrin's hair-on-fire demand that the Democrats accept the blackmail of the GOP concerning the U.S./Mexico border issue. The fact is that the Biden administration has included $12 billion for reforms to border security and immigration practices, but the GOP refuses this generous compromise. It is an election year, and the Republicans WANT Ukraine to lose so they can hang that loss around Biden's neck.
$183 not $100
that's what $61 trillion divides out to if you ask every person living in the USA to split the cost equally
Little Sally is drowning in the ocean. The only other people present are her grandfather, who can’t swim, and a lifeguard.
Grandpa: Save her!
Lifeguard: I will only do it if you pay me $100.
Grandpa: No way!
...also, Who pushed Little Sally into the pool?