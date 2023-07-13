Ukraine's parliament has given its initial approval to a bill aiming to legalize medical cannabis in the country. People's deputies Iryna Herashchenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed the successful vote, with 268 deputies supporting the legislation.

“The long-awaited bill on medical cannabis has passed the first reading. But this bill is not so much about medicine as about the industrial cultivation of cannabis and corruption schemes by the government regarding permits and the development of huge financial flows,” Iryna Herashchenko wrote.

could be interesting for you: Check out the freshest Ukraine news items as of today.

Check out the freshest Ukraine news items as of today.

However, before the bill can become law, it must pass a second reading following any necessary finalization and subsequently be sent to the president for his signature.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has already expressed his support for the bill, urging parliamentarians to vote in favor of it at the end of June.

The draft law put forward by the Ministry of Health outlines several key provisions. First and foremost, it proposes establishing a licensing system for the cultivation of cannabis strains intended for medical purposes.

Entities seeking to engage in the cultivation of cannabis for medical, industrial, or scientific and technical activities will be required to obtain the appropriate permit.

Furthermore, the bill advocates to strict monitoring of the production and distribution of medical cannabis and related products. Each batch of medication will be labelled with a unique barcode, ensuring comprehensive tracking throughout the supply chain.

Similar topics of Interest EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.

Additionally, the proposal calls for the implementing of an electronic register to record the movement of medical cannabis. Patients will only be able to access cannabis-based medications with a valid prescription from a qualified medical professional based on a relevant medical diagnosis.