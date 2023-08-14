Geolocated images released by Ukraine’s Ministry for Defense showed Russian forces fleeing on foot from the village while being shelled with deadly cluster ammunitions.

Elsewhere, some Russian sources were confirming Moscow's troops had retreated from the village with "minimal losses," though videos show fleeing soldiers under extremely heavy fire.

On Monday morning, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, said Kyiv’s forces had had “partial success” around Urozhaine and points south, but did not elaborate.

While only partially confirmed by consistently taciturn Ukrainian military authorities, video images and pro-Russian milbloggers indicated that Urozhaine – which means “of the harvest” in Ukrainian – is largely under Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) control from yesterday.

Ukraine’s summer offensive entered its third month by potentially taking its 10th “tactically significant” village – Urozhaine in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia regional border area in the country’s south. However, the fortifications of the so-called Surovikin Line of Russian defenses still lie ahead of Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian MoD released two spectacular videos, showing surviving Russian troops fleeing from Urozhaine. It is absolute carnage because those Russians have no armored vehicles, no vehicles at all and flee in broad daylight on an open road and fields. The 2nd video is even… pic.twitter.com/69ap1T4dLs

#NewsMap The Ukrainian army captured the school building in central #Urozhaine . (Probably much more, but the school is visually confirmed now.) Ukrainian forces in the partially or wholly liberated village remain under heavy Russian shelling. pic.twitter.com/UBYtm3Ajbh

Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?

The latest developments follow images of Ukrainian JDAM GPS-targeting bombs – launched from Ukrainian Air Force planes – taking out a reported Russian command center in the town earlier in the week.

Recently, 2 JDAMs hit this high-rise building in Urozhaine and eliminated they entire position from which Russians were coordinating their operations, probably killing every Russian there. Coordinates: 47°44'49"N 36°49'06"E Standby for news regarding this town. Source:… pic.twitter.com/4ELtFTunpO

While pro-Russian milbloggers have said the town is either fully or part “surrendered,” the well-regarded Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its daily report on the evening of Aug. 13 said it “has not observed confirmation that Russian forces have completely withdrawn from Urozhaine and Russian forces likely currently maintain positions in at least the southern part of the settlement.”

Once confirmed, Urozhaine will be the 10th town or village taken by the AFU since the counteroffensive’s commencement in early June. Other liberated villages in the district include Staromaiorske, Makarivka, and Blahodatne.

Urozhaine would be the southernmost town taken thus far. It is approximately 10 kilometers into formerly Russian-occupied territory and some 70 kilometers northwest of the strategically and symbolically significant city of Mariupol on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

On this part of the 1,000 kilometer-long front, Ukrainian forces have been pressing the advance south from Velyka Novosilka along the Mokri Yaly River and farm road TO518 since the beginning of the offensive. Newly formed brigades and Western-supplied equipment are known to be involved.

Despite false expectations of a “blitzkrieg”-type assault on the part of some Western analysts and major media outlets, the Ukrainians have largely employed a tactic involving small probing assaults that reveal Russian artillery positions, troop concentrations and command posts.

Once revealed, the AFU has used drones, howitzers, MLRS rocket systems, and missiles to target and “attrit” those Russian positions with intense counter-battery fire, as well as airstrikes using guided bombs. The push has also involved de-mining densely mined territory prior to proceeding with mechanized infantry.

About Ukraine’s tactics, pro-Russian milblogger and propagandist War Gonzo said the following on his Telegram channel: “Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Blahodatne – some buildings remained there, but it is impossible to conduct a full-fledged defense at these points – to do so is to substitute personnel for suicide.”

While the progress has been labelled “tactically significant” by major publications such as the New York Times, Urozhaine appears to be some 5 to 10 kilometers north of the concrete fortifications of the Surovikin Line, which the Russian military has been preparing for more than a year.

“Moscow has had many months to prepare the most formidable fortified defensive positions since World War II — a series of trenches, tank traps, vast minefields, machine-gun nests, attack helicopters and other air support,” the New York Times wrote yesterday.

Satellite imagery from well-regarded independent analyst, Brady Africk, appears to show the first major Russian concrete fortification points south of Staromlynivka (marked in red dots in above image).

Pro-Ukrainian milbloggers pointed out that Staromlynivka is an “important logistical hub for the Russians in this area” and that there would likely be substantial changes to the Ukrainians’ plan of battle if it were to also fall.