Bucharest has “categorically” denied Ukrainian claims that a Russian drone flew into the NATO nation’s territory and exploded after hitting the ground.

Oleh Mykolenko, Kyiv’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said on Sunday evening that at least two Russian kamikaze drones aimed at the west Ukrainian port city Reni, on the Danube River, missed their targets and flew into neighboring Romania.

"According to the Ukrainian state border guard service, last night, during a massive attack by Russia near the port of Izmail, Russian Shahed (drones) fell and exploded on the territory of Romania," Mykolenko was quoted by the news agency Reuters as saying.

“This is yet another confirmation of the fact that the terror of Russian missiles is a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Mykolenko said.

He posted a photo purportedly showing flames from an explosion on the opposite bank of the Danube River. According to the Reuters report, a Ukrainian shipping industry source confirmed two Russian drones fell on the Romanian bank of the Danube River.

Romanian and Ukrainian media on Sunday widely published a photograph posted by Mykolenko purportedly showing a Russian Shahed drone exploding on the Romanian side of the Danube River.