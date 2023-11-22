A Moscow-based modern dance choreographer and reportedly dozens of members of an elite Russian amphibious infantry unit died in a weekend strike by a US-made HIMARS rocket hitting a Donetsk region concert hall during a song and dance performance intended to raise soldier morale, news reports said. Video recorded moments before the munition struck home on Nov. 19 showed a musician playing a guitar in the packed auditorium of the “Palace of Culture,” the main public building in Kumacheve, a Ukrainian village occupied by Russian forces since 2014. Audio recorded screams and explosions. Russian and Ukrainian information platforms widely confirmed the fact of the strike and the video’s authenticity.

The moment when the #Russian actress and singer was targeted by #Ukranian strike

On Sunday in the village of Kumachevo, Donetsk People's Republic .#Russian actress Polina Menshikh came to a settlement located about 40 km from the LBS to congratulate Russian military personnel.🔽 pic.twitter.com/NsanCDLEYq — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) November 22, 2023

Ukrainian military information platforms were the first to report the strike, which official Ukrainian spokespersons had by Wednesday not yet confirmed. Telegram posters associated with Kremlin troops said the missile passed through the auditorium’s roof before detonating, most saying 20-25 people were killed in the blasts and dozens more injured. Most victims were members of Russia’s elite 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, or service family members, that had gathered in Kumacheve for an awards and entertainment ceremony, the pro-Russia VDV Za Chesnost and Spravedlivost blog wrote: “On Nov. 19, some infernal (expletive) idiot decided to arrange an award ceremony for 810th Marine Infantry to mark the holiday Day of Missile Troops and Artillery, and for the occasion organized a concert for the attendees. Near Starobeshevo (a Russia-occupied city well within the range of Ukrainian precision-guided rockets), bi**h, a festive concert!!! Our boys all were gathered in the club in the evening. (And) of course, the (expletive for Ukrainians) hit the place. As a result, it is reported about 25 people died and about a hundred were wounded. The actress and volunteer Polina Menshikh died there, at the concert.” Similar topics of Interest Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing Two seasoned observers of Polish-Ukrainian relations – a former deputy prime minister and a political scientist – reflect on the lessons and consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. According to most reports Ukrainian gunners fired at least two rockets in the strike. The first weapon hit the auditorium building roof trapping dozens of concertgoers in rubble. The second, arriving several seconds later, struck the auditorium parking lot, wounding and killing concert attendees that had managed to escape outside, the Ukrainian military information platform Dialog.Ua reported. Local media showed images of a gaping hole in the auditorium roof, windows blown out and masked rescue workers holding up metal fragments similar to anti-personnel casing used in a US-made 127mm M26 rocket fired from the HIMARS system. Other images showed three corpses in proximity to the smashed House of Culture.

Sources identified one of the victims as Polina Melnikh, the operator of a modern dance studio in Moscow and a volunteer supporting Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. There was no official confirmation of any casualties, in Russia-controlled media, besides Melnikh. The opposition Russian news platform Astra said the 25 persons dead figure was reported but not confirmed.