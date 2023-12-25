Ukraine has downed two Russian fighter jets, it was announced on Monday morning.

According to the country’s air force, an Su-34 fighter bomber was hit near Mariupol on Christmas eve.

Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said the aircraft did not return to its base but did not provide further details.

A Russian Su-30SM multirole fighter was then downed over the Black Sea.

EMBED: https://t.me/kpszsu/8868

The latest news takes the total number of Russian aircraft downed in recent days to seven after three supersonic Su-34 strike aircraft were taken out last week.

The Kremlin also claimed success, saying it had downed four Ukrainian planes over the past 24 hours – three Su-27s and one Su-24 tactical bomber in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

No further details have yet to emerge but President Zelensky confirmed the news on social media on Monday afternoon.