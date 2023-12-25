Ukraine has downed two Russian fighter jets, it was announced on Monday morning.
According to the country’s air force, an Su-34 fighter bomber was hit near Mariupol on Christmas eve.
Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said the aircraft did not return to its base but did not provide further details.
A Russian Su-30SM multirole fighter was then downed over the Black Sea.
EMBED: https://t.me/kpszsu/8868
The latest news takes the total number of Russian aircraft downed in recent days to seven after three supersonic Su-34 strike aircraft were taken out last week.
The Kremlin also claimed success, saying it had downed four Ukrainian planes over the past 24 hours – three Su-27s and one Su-24 tactical bomber in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
No further details have yet to emerge but President Zelensky confirmed the news on social media on Monday afternoon.
Ukrainian Christmas Eve during wartime: our warriors shot down not only about 30 "Shahed" drones and several missiles, but also two more Russian "Su" aircraft.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2023
Russian terrorists lost five aircraft in a week. This Christmas sets the right mood for the entire year ahead—the mood… pic.twitter.com/djCTsXTBPn
On Sunday, Ukraine said Russian forces are using drones to hunt for the weapons system that downed the Su-34s.
Speaking to national TV, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said the Kremlin wanted to find the equipment “from which their planes were sent into eternal flight.”
He added: “Now the enemy, using drones, is trying to gather the maximum amount of intelligence in southern areas where the Russian fighter jets were brought down.”
Ukraine announced on Friday it had downed three Russian Su-34s, though the weapons system used has not been disclosed.
Russia Launches Christmas Day Drone Attack, Ukraine Shoots Down 28 of 31
Some military-themed Telegram channels suggested the possible use of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (7)
"The latest news takes the total number of Russian aircraft downed in recent days to seven after three supersonic Su-34 strike aircraft were taken out last week."
3 + 2 = 5. Not 7..
shove a big rocket up pooties bumhole
Merry Christmas to Ukraine. May Pootie get coal not in his stockings but up his arse!
Amongst my families holiday celebrations in my relatively sheltered country, it ironically struck me that Christmas shopping got easier for 353,950 russian families this year. One less present to buy for each of their loved ones. They can thank their criminal leader for that. On a less sarcastic note, what an embarrassing legacy for a russian soldier to leave for their lineage. They were all complicit in an illegal invasion to murder and steal from their peaceful neighbour. Those which survive will be vilified in their remaining days by all those that will learn the truth about what they have done. In shame, they will try to conceal their past putin supportive roles, but the truth is already known and recorded internationally, and will shortly also be known even within their most sheltered circles in their currently heavily oppressed society.
Meanwhile the Ukrainian soldiers have gained international respect and admiration for their sacrifice for the freedom of others. Well done all heroes of Ukraine!!!. Well done all peoples of the world whose support for Ukraine remains unwavering. Merry Christmas Ukraine from Canada
It has been confirmed Patriot has been integrated with an AWACS airborne radar to target the Russian jets. This advancement is a significant game changer in favor of Ukraine. Russia does not have a response.
Let's hope it stays secret as to how it was done. It's silly that everything the West does gets announced in advance.
Let's keep Vlad the Imploder guessing.
It be a F-16 what done it