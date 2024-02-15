Notorious Russian “Z-channel military correspondents” Rybar and Romanov Light have posted claims on their Telegram channels that Admiral Viktor Sokolov has been replaced as commander of Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) by his Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk.
Sokolov had, it seems wrongly, been reported as having been killed along with 34 other naval officers when then BSF headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea was struck by at least two Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles on Sept. 25 last year.
His death was denied and videos were posted by Russian media two days later apparently showing him attending the meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense senior board by video link.
Sokolov had been put into the post in September 2022 when his predecessor, Igor Osipov, was dismissed following the sinking of the BSF’s flagship, the missile cruiser Moskva.
It seems that the loss of yet another large naval vessel, the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov, sunk by Ukrainian MAGURA unmanned surface vessels (USV) on Feb. 14, was one too many.
Under Sokolov’s command things got worse for the BSF as losses began to mount. It was estimated the BSF consisted of around 80 warships at the outset of the full-scale invasion, including large warships, landing ships, submarines, patrol boats, and minesweepers.
Since then, Ukraine has carried out at least 27 successful attacks on Russian naval and other vessels, which, according to Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, has resulted in the destruction of 25 and damage to 15 more. A number of those listed as damaged are unlikely to return to service in the near future.
Comments (6)
I want to share my thoughts on issues of Ukraine war with Russia, and international news therefrom.
How would Trump react if he was told, that in order to keep the peace, he would have to give a part of
America to Canada or Mexico, Crimea is a very important peace of land, and it belongs to Ukraine, why would they want to give it to Russia, what country will they invade next, because they want their land. Trump is an idiot, a complete moron, how can any true American (even with half a brain) vote for Trump, he's a lunatic.
@David, dear David , your very anti trump ,perhaps if your were to pay the billions of dollars it is costing to keep Ukraine afloat , you would be thinking differently now ,you probably only got a few of those dollars maybe two American dollars , so perhaps the Europeans could come forward with the billions of dollars to keep the wolf ( mr Putin ) from the door , the American dollars would go well in keeping the USA southern border closed
@Ollie, You're that "half a brain" David mentioned.
@Ollie, it would appear that you think that trump is paying for something...the fines from his legal cases is most likely.... The US support for Ukraine with weapons that can be used to destroy its historical enemy is money well spent. The weapons are then replaced in the US arsenal with new ones that can be used to protect America. This is a win for the US as it means that old weapons do not have to be disposed of (thrown away unused) and they have new shiny ones instead. This money being spent on weapons has been budgeted for and will be spent regardless. Dealing with your southern border was supposed to be paid for by the Mexicans, how has that worked out, haha.
Well done Ukraine! It would be good to sink a few more missile carriers , mine layers and intelligence gathering ships
Where is Gerasimov? AWOL. Is he also soon to be sacked?
he was sacked posthumously. russia was looking for an excuse to explain his disappearance and this 'sacking' was the excuse. the kremlin will eventually report he has died. truth is Ukraine got him and he's been dead for months.
Viktor is a ghost.