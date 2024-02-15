The Russian Air Force is hitting ground targets at an - for it - unprecedented pace and most likely the Kremlin’s airmen just blew the war’s one-day air strike record to bits.

On Feb. 14 Russian aircraft of all types released 159 individual air-released rockets, dumb or glide bombs, or air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian military targets, homes or businesses, official counts by made public on Thursday by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

That weight of sky-delivered explosives and the sortie rate by Russian military airmen and ground crews sustaining it has, in the past 18 months, been only approached twice before in the entire war: 127 Russian weapons dropped or fired on Jan. 1, 2024, and 128 munitions of various types on Jan 18, a recent review by open-source data researcher Ragnar Gudmundsson found.

The Russian Air Force appears to be on pace to break the one-month air strike record as well. The previous high mark, in January 2024, counted 1,888 drops of all weapon types. Recent Russian air operations - 1,206 in the first two weeks of Feb. 2024 alone - are clear evidence of steadily intensifying Kremlin air attacks, and a Ukrainian military seemingly unable to slow never mind stop the trend, data published by Gudmundsson on Thursday showed.

According to Ukrainian soldiers and military information platforms, and their Russian counterparts, the most intense air pounding has been against AFU positions around the Donbas city Avdiivka, where Ukrainian forces from 47th Mechanized and 3rd Assault Brigades are defending an almost-surrounded enclave cutting deep into Russian lines.

Ukrainian volunteer Alexander Kovalenko in a Feb. 13 analysis published on his personal Telegram channel said the Russian air force increasingly was using glider bombs rigged with flip-out wings and movable control surfaces, enabling Russian pilots to let loose munitions from as far as 70 km. away from Avdiivka, well outside the range of frontline Ukrainian air defenses.

At the outset of Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022, almost all bombs dropped by the Russian Air Force were “dumb” bombs relying on inertia and pilot aiming skill to hit a target.

During the first third of February 2024 about every second bomb dropped by the Russian air force, in Ukraine, has been equipped with a range extension kit, and recently about 40 weapons have been hitting in and around Avdiivka daily, Kovalenko said.

The pro-Russia military information platform Voenniy Osvedomitel’ claimed that the one-day record currently is 50 glider bombs.

