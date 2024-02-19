Overview

Russian soldiers attacked multiple times to the west of Avdiivka, which was recently taken over, in an attempt to gain more ground, said a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military on Sunday.

Due to shortages in manpower and ammunition, Ukraine had to withdraw from the industrial center in the eastern Donetsk region, giving Moscow its first significant territorial gain in the war since May 2023.

“The enemy is actively pushing forward their attack,” said Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces commander, speaking on state TV on Sunday.

The Ukrainian general staff reported 14 failed Russian attacks on the village of Lastochkyne, about two kilometers to the west of Avdiivka. Lykhoviy suggested that Ukrainian forces are strongly positioned there.

There were also unsuccessful Russian attacks near the villages of Robotyne and Verbove in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

He said it would be “very difficult” for Russia to break through there, given heavy Ukrainian defensive lines and the topography of the terrain.

“The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector is stable... No positions have been lost,” he said on state TV on Sunday.

Image by WarMapper.org from X (formerly Twitter).

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in the aftermath of Avdiivka’s fall into Russian hands:

“Ukrainian forces will likely be able to establish new defensive lines not far beyond Avdiivka, which will likely prompt the culmination of the Russian offensive in this area. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed on Feb. 18 that elements of the Russian Central Grouping of Forces completely captured Avdiivka, advancing 8.6 km in depth in the area and that Russian forces continue offensive operations to capture additional territory in the Donetsk Region.

“Several Russian milbloggers claimed on Feb. 18 that Ukrainian forces lack well-prepared defensive positions west of Avdiivka and that Russian forces will be able to advance further into western Donetsk Oblast behind ‘panicked’ and ‘disorganized’ Ukrainian forces withdrawing from Avdiivka.

“ISW has still not observed footage of disorderly Ukrainian withdrawals to support these Russian claims and would expect to observe such footage if the withdrawal was disorderly on a large scale given the normal patterns of Russian sources with access to such material.

“One Russian milblogger claimed that a large-scale collapse of the Avdiivka front is ‘unlikely’ as Ukrainian forces withdraw to prepared defensive lines, however, indicating that the Russian understanding (or presentation) of Ukrainian defensive capabilities on this sector of the front differs from source to source.”

Kyiv Post has updated information for the ongoing situation west of Avdiivka here.

Ukraine shoots down six Sukhoi fighter-bombers in three days

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) claim to have shot down six Russian fighter aircraft in less than 72 hours.

On early Sunday morning video of an aircraft, reported to be a Russian Su-34, crashing in the Luhansk region made the rounds on social media.

Ukrainian defenders “brought down” another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on Sunday morning, according to Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, cited by the RBC Ukraine news outlet.

Some reports indicate the pilot, aware of his final fate may have purposely crashed into a civilian neighborhood.

According to a report in Ukrainska Pravda:

“A Russian pilot has flown his severely damaged aircraft towards villages in Antratsyt the Luhansk Regional Military Administration has reported

Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported that the warplane had first dropped several guided bomb units on Ukrainian defenders’ positions on Feb. 17.

Quote from Lysohor: “And when it [the aircraft] had been hit, he [the pilot] was thinking only about himself, as he was flying the damaged warplane.

“That’s why he flew the aircraft towards the settlements of Antratsyt in the occupied Luhansk Region, not into fields and forests.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that “residents of the village of Dyakove saw this Russian fighter jet killing civilians.”

Earlier today, the AFU reportedly shot down two more Russian fighters. Details of these two engagements are not yet known.