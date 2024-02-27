Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) have brought down another Russian Su-34 fighter bomber, the eighth Russian frontline aircraft recently shot down.

The two-man crew managed to eject, according to the Air Force’s Commander.

“Minus another Su-34 in the eastern direction! Yesterday, Russian pilots managed to dodge our missiles, but this will not always be the case!” Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported in a Telegram post.

“I advise the invaders to see their relatives before each flight. Because who knows if he'll be lucky or not this time,” he added.

The Sukhoi Su-34 (NATO: Fullback) is Russia’s premier frontline fighter bomber, designed primarily for launching laser-guided bombs or long-range guided missiles in precision strikes on ground targets.

The Su-34 is equipped with a radar that also enables it to employ modern Russian air-to-air missiles.

With a price tag of around $36 million each, the Su-34 is one of the Russian military’s most expensive aircraft.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, from Feb. 24, 2022 to Feb. 21, 2024 Ukrainian forces have destroyed 339 fixed wing aircraft and 325 helicopters belonging to the Russians.

In a significant series of blows against Russian forces’ aircraft, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, the AFU downed another Russian Su-34 fighter bomber.

Prior to that, on Monday, Feb. 19, the UAF shot down two more aircraft, a Su-34 and a Su-35 multi-role fighter.

Confirming Monday’s engagement successes, Oleshchuk said: “The eastern direction. Another two down – a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter! This is our land and our sky! Thank you all for your hard work! To be continued!”

The planes had earlier targeted Ukrainian troop positions with guided aerial bombs.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Feb. 18, a video circulated on social media showing an aircraft, reported to be a Russian Su-34, crashing in the Luhansk region. Oleshchuk confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had “brought down” another Russian Su-34 fighter bomber.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three Russian fighter aircraft—two Su-34s and one Su-35—over the Donetsk Region.