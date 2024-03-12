The city administration building in the Russian city of Belgorod was hit by a drone on Tuesday, March 12, as reported by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram.
“In Belgorod, an enemy UAV crashed into the city administration building,” the governor stated.
According to his information, two people were allegedly injured as a result of the strike - one woman received shrapnel wounds, and the second suffered shell shock. They received all necessary medical care.
The explosion caused windows in the building to shatter and the facade to be damaged. All operational services are now on site, Gladkov added.
Local Telegram channels released a photo showing the damaged windows in the building.
They also published a video capturing the moment of the attack by an alleged Ukrainian UAV on a shopping facility in Belgorod.
In the released video, gunfire can be heard initially, presumably as an attempt to shoot down the drone approaching the building. Subsequently, the drone is seen flying into the facade of the building, followed by a loud explosion.
Gladkov also claimed that “an enemy drone crashed into the wall of the store.” As a result, there were no casualties; however, the building's windows were broken, the facade was damaged, and four cars were also damaged.
These drone strikes occurred against the backdrop of Russian fighting volunteers for Ukraine launching a cross-border attack into the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia. Fighters hailing from the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR), the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), and volunteers affiliated with the Siberian Battalion are engaged in this operation.
GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region
The border settlement of Lozovaya Rudka in the Belgorod region is reported to be under the control of Russian volunteers. This information was confirmed by former State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomaryev, a spokesperson for the National Republican Army affiliated with the RDK.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)