The city administration building in the Russian city of Belgorod was hit by a drone on Tuesday, March 12, as reported by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram.

“In Belgorod, an enemy UAV crashed into the city administration building,” the governor stated.

According to his information, two people were allegedly injured as a result of the strike - one woman received shrapnel wounds, and the second suffered shell shock. They received all necessary medical care.

The explosion caused windows in the building to shatter and the facade to be damaged. All operational services are now on site, Gladkov added.

Local Telegram channels released a photo showing the damaged windows in the building.