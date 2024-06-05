A European Commissioner on Tuesday specified that France, Germany and Poland all have become targets for Russia’s “massive disinformation attacks” in the run-up to European Parliament elections, which run from June 6-9. “There are three big countries under permanent attack (from Russia). And it’s France, it’s Germany, and it’s Poland,” said Vera Jourova, the EC’s Vice President for Transparency and Values. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Jourova had just returned from meetings in the US with leaders of social media platforms, such as YouTube and X. One such fake-news campaign making headlines on Tuesday was an AI-generated audio file mimicking the actor Tom Cruise to narrate a so-called documentary entitled “Olympics Has Fallen.” The video has been circulating since the fall of 2023, masquerading as a “Netflix” documentary. Advertisement Jourova reported that the disinformation campaigns in Germany attempt to fan the flames of concerns over migration and security. In Poland, she said, they try to frame the presence of Ukrainian refugees there as a burden on society, citing a false story that appeared on state-run media claiming that Poles would be mobilized to fight in Ukraine. AFP reported that Microsoft President Brad Smith also shared such concerns during a visit to Brussels to meet with EU officials. “The number one abusive AI case that people are worried about is the risk of deep fakes influencing elections, especially deep fakes that come from foreign governments,” Smith said. “We’ve definitely seen the Russian government investing in that capability.” Other Topics of Interest Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

The Russian embassy in South Africa has posted a fake video of State Dept spokesperson Matthew Miller telling a reporter that Belgorod has no civilians.



The video contains two edited clips from separate briefings on 9 and 28 May, with fake, AI-generated audio overlaid on top. pic.twitter.com/ufCgP2slpP — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) June 1, 2024

Zelensky and Macron to continue talks in Paris about deployment of military instructors President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on June 6, the Elysée confirmed on Tuesday, in a visit that may set the stage for a decision about sending French troops to Ukraine. Advertisement “Amid the intensifying Russian attacks in the combat zone and on the power infrastructure, both presidents will discuss the situations on the fronts and Ukraine’s needs,” Macron’s office announced. Macron spokespeople described the meeting as a “continuation of the Conference in Support of Ukraine held at the Champs Elysees on 26 February,” when Macron first proposed the scenario of sending Western troops to Ukraine. A day after he and other Western leaders will celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Normandy’s Omaha Beach, Zelensky will be welcomed by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and will visit a weapons manufacturer, KNDS, near Paris. The group makes artillery guns used in Ukraine, AFP reported. The Ukrainian President will then deliver a speech in France’s National Assembly and meet with the speaker of that lower house of parliament, Yael Braun-Pivet.

Ukrainian men taken prisoner by Russians tell CNN about sexual abuse in gory detail On the same day that Kharkiv’s governor announced that Russians in occupied Vovchansk have set up filtration camps, where torture is common, US cable news CNN on Tuesday published interviews with several Ukrainians who told stories of being beaten and electrocuted by their Russian captors. Advertisement Electrocution of genitals and threats of rape and sodomy were a common thread. One 39-year-old farm manager, Roman Shapovalenko, told the journalists that masked Russian officers of the FSB security service came to his home in occupied Kherson in 2022, tied him up, blindfolded him, and brought him to a torture chamber. There he was repeatedly beaten and electrocuted in his genital area. “They seemed to have a fetish for genitalia,” Shapovalenko recalled. “Sometimes the door would open, and they would say: ‘We’re going to take out our batons and we’re going to rape everyone here.’” Another man, a 29-year-old military intelligence officer named Roman Chernenko, said he was tortured several times a day for four months, including through the use of a technique called “tapik.” “Tapik is a military phone with two wires. One is connected to your balls, the other to your finger, and they just keep turning the current up,” he told CNN. “They just keep twisting it until the person tells them what they need.” On Tuesday, Kharkiv’s regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, told a national news program that occupying forces in Vovchansk have set up filtration camps there to document those civilians who have not evacuated. Many Ukrainians who have passed through these camps reportedly have been tortured, and some of them deported to Russia. Advertisement

Civilians Murdered by the russian🇷🇺army in Vovchansk. Reports of rape, torture and abuse. Weirdos in the wstn media who fail to report it reveal the truth abt themselves. pic.twitter.com/7PAZPoEbks — FarleyFella (@Farleymarley16) May 23, 2024