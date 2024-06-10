Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

A video circulating on social media showed close-quarter combat footage from a drone , in which Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by Russian forces.

The drone footage captured a group of three Russian soldiers approaching the positions of military personnel from the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukrainian (AFU). The Russians were likely moving under the cover of heavy mortar fire. It is difficult to determine from the video whether the mortars were Ukrainian or Russian.

In the firefight between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Russian troops attempted to occupy the high ground above the trenches and clear abandoned dugouts with grenades.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers moved swiftly through the trenches, engaging the enemy from various angles.

A Ukrainian military officer told Kyiv Post that “the video from the drone shows the real hell of close combat.”

He explained that in modern warfare aerial reconnaissance communication with infantry or assault groups has become widespread. This allows soldiers to know the location of the enemy without leaving the trench.

“Obviously, the communication between the group in the trench and the drone operators worked effectively,” he said. “The video shows how another UAV hovered over a section of the trenches where the enemy forces were and dropped ammunition.”

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian territory, specifically targeting energy facilities.

According to the officer, the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian infantrymen and aerial reconnaissance successfully stopped the Russian advance along the trench system and eliminated two Russian soldiers in close combat.

One Russian assault fighter attempted to hide, but another Ukrainian drone dropped ammunition on him, halting the Russian attack.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and location of the video.

The Ukrainian military occasionally publishes videos of close combat with Russian forces, filmed either by drones or body cameras.

Advertisement

For instance, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the AFU frequently shares such videos. They released intense footage of the liberation of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, retaken from Russian troops with significant Kremlin losses.

The brigade also released footage of their fighters raiding positions already seized by Russian forces in the city of Avdiivka. Despite being completely surrounded, they managed to break free.

A video captured with a night vision device showed close combat with Russians in a country cottage cooperative, featuring intense firefights.

From time to time, the Special Operations Forces (SSO) also share videos of close combat. SSO fighters posted a video showing them engaging and destroying Russian observation posts and eliminating five Russian soldiers in the southern sector of the front line.