The AFP on Tuesday reported that Russia was blocking access to dozens of European media outlets, including AFP websites, in response to the EU slapping broadcasting bans on several Russian outlets last month.

The Kremlin has put up walls for its citizens to access Europe’s oldest media outlets (both conservative and liberal), including France’s Le Monde, Germany’s Der Spiegel and Spain’s El Mundo. The Russian Foreign Ministry blacklisted 81 websites operating across 25 EU countries.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Moscow’s lashing out came in response to the European Union’s ban on four Kremlin-controlled media outlets in May, who for the most part have whole-heartedly supported the invasion of Ukraine if only for the sake of these journalists they're keeping their jobs or else staying out of the gulags.

Advertisement

Other independent journalists who have tried to report the news, such as Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal, have been jailed. Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly has imprisoned protesters for speaking out against what he has decreed as a “special operation” in Ukraine. He has killed his leading political opponent, Alexei Navalny.

After Russian agents and bots have attacked Western sites’ comment sections for years and the EU’s latest block on Moscow’s propaganda, the Kremlin saw an opportunity to take “proportionate countermeasures,” the Kremlin said.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Milblogger's Guest Boasts of Getting Woman Thrown in ‘Punishment Basement’ for Speaking Ukrainian A girl working as a cashier at a gas station near Russian-occupied Berdyansk spoke to the blogger's guest in Ukrainian. So he abducted her.

The AFP noted that “the ban will restrict people inside of Russia from accessing the outlets’ online resources and broadcasting materials, the foreign ministry said, without providing details.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova called the ban “nonsense retaliation.”

"No, propaganda outlets funded by Russia to spread disinformation as part of Russia's military doctrine are not the same as independent media," she wrote on Twitter. Italy, whose state broadcaster RAI was included, condemned the move as “unjustified.”

Advertisement

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters the move showed the Russian government was “afraid of their own people hearing the truth about Russia's actions.”

AFP reported that, in 2022, the European Union blocked the Kremlin's flagship 24-hour news channel RT, a move Moscow denounced as an attack on press freedom. “Russia has since blocked internet access to most Western-based news outlets and social media networks like Facebook, as it seeks to block any independent information about the conflict,” AFP wrote. However, access to these sites remains possible through a virtual private network (VPN), much like foreigners must do in China.