Kyiv Post sources within Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) said that a crucial Russian military-industrial complex plant, the Oskol Ugarov Electrometallurgical Combine (OEMK), was severely damaged early Monday, July 1, in a joint operation by HUR and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Kamikaze drones targeted two major electrical substations in the Belgorod region: the Stary Oskol substation near Neznamovo and the Metallurgicheskaya substation near Volokonovskoye, one of the largest in Europe. The attack resulted in the complete de-energization of OEMK, Russia's only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise.

OEMK is renowned for its advanced technology, including direct reduction of iron and electric furnace melting, which produces high-quality, impurity-free metal.

The de-energization caused all electric arc furnaces to stop, with the metal inside freezing. Restarting the plant will require extensive cleaning and replacement of arc elements, potentially taking several months.

Some workers believe new furnaces might be needed, and since the plant was built using German technology, German expertise may be required to resume operations.

OEMK plays a vital role in Russia's military-industrial complex, producing high-quality steel for various industries, including automotive and mechanical engineering.

Its products are used by key Russian enterprises such as Gaz, UAZ, Kamaz, EPK, SKF, and AVTONORMAL, which manufacture automotive sheet steel, armor sheets, and components for military equipment.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Metalloinvest Holding and OEMK were included in the US and UK sanctions lists on April 2, 2023.