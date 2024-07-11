“As Ukraine continues its vital reforms, we will continue to support them on the irreversible path to NATO membership. The work we are doing together now will ensure that when the time is right, Ukraine can join without delay. It is not a question of if, but when,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance’s summit in Washington.

“In this dangerous world, friends and partners are more important than ever,” he added.

In addition to deliveries of much-requested Patriot missile systems, now provided by the United States, Germany, Romania, and Italy, with parts for the systems pledged from the Netherlands. NATO members this week also updated Ukraine on its deliveries of F-16 aircraft.

The US, Netherlands, and Denmark announced that the transfer of the fighter jets to Kyiv was “now underway” and they would be operational in the skies this summer, AFP reported.

Several members have promised to send dozens of F-16 fighters to Ukraine in the coming years.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the F-16 transfer “concentrates Vladimir Putin’s mind on the fact that he will not outlast Ukraine, he will not outlast us and, if he persists, the damage that will continue to be done to Russia and its interests will only deepen.”

There has also been a “Trump-proofing” of future Alliance leadership, AFP continued, as NATO will take over a greater role from the United States in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command.

In this way, if the NATO-skeptic and Kremlin-friendly Donald Trump (who also has a soured relationship with Kyiv due to his failed attempt to blackmail the administration in his losing 2020 presidential bid) were to win the US presidency in November, much of the mechanisms of NATO’s Ukraine aid would be in motion already and beyond his direct control.

“The change will see hundreds of personnel from different NATO members stationed at a base in Germany, and key hubs along the alliance’s eastern flank,” AFP wrote.

In the meantime, the allies pledged to continue their current level of support for Kyiv, amounting to almost $40 billion per year.

“Through proportional contributions, allies intend to provide a minimum baseline funding of €40 billion within the next year, and to provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail,” a summit declaration said.