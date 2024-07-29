Agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) have detained a Russian who they alleged was working for Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR). According to the FSB, the individual was planning to blow up a military service vehicle using an improvised explosive device.

Kyiv Post reached out to Andriy Yusov, a representative of HUR, for comment, but he declined to comment on the Kremlin's claims.

Yusov said, “Commenting on every propaganda statement of Putin's Gestapo is a waste of electricity on devices, and war criminals will indeed receive just punishment.”

According to Russian media, the arrested man had prepared a weapons cache which included blocks of TNT explosives. In response Moscow has been opened a case in which he is accused of committing a terrorist act by a group of individuals involved in a conspiracy and for the illegal acquisition, sale, storage, and transportation of explosive substances.

On July 24, a parked Toyota Land Cruiser exploded in the courtyard of a residential building in Moscow injuring an officer of Russia’s GRU and his wife as they were getting into the car.

Later the same day a suspect, Yevhen Serebryakov, was detained in Turkey and returned to Russia two days later where the Russian authorities say he admitted he was acting under the instructions of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) in return for Ukrainian citizenship and $10,000-20,000.

“I began communicating with Ilya, who I believe is an SBU officer. We communicated via messenger and had one meeting in Istanbul. After that, I collected the components for the IED, and Ilya suggested eliminating the officer,” Serebryakov said in a video. Once again Kyiv Post’s request for comment was declined by the SBU.