Ukrainian forces have begun using fire-spewing drones against Russian positions in tree lines and forests. Menacingly dubbed 'dracarys drones' in reference to HBO's Game of Thrones in which the word is used as a command to order dragons to breathe fire, the new piece of hardware rains down molten pieces of metal on its targets. With aid-starved Ukrainian soldiers along the frontline being forced to innovate, the new terror weapon is the brainchild of a Ukrainian start-up company producing explosive devices, including thermite charges, designed to be delivered by drones. Although the weapon is unlikely to cause personal injury unless in the case of a direct hit, it deprives the Russians of cover, exposing them to Ukrainian artillery, as well as potentially seriously affecting morale. Advertisement A video shared on social media by Ukraine's 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, shows a tree line occupied by Russian forces sprayed by a white-hot flame from a drone that is also dropping munitions below. As the drone swiftly flies away after delivering its payload, the trees and adjacent fields are left on fire.

⚡️🇺🇦Ukrainian FPV drone burns 🇷🇺Russian positions with thermite. pic.twitter.com/NDVrQAbrRN — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) September 2, 2024

Other videos show the Ukrainians using small and agile FPV (first-person view) drones to ignite forests used by the Russians for cover.

KHORNE GROUP within the 116th Mechanized Brigade demonstration the new dracarys drone, dropping flammable substances over Russian positions. pic.twitter.com/Zwz7LxCoKG — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) September 5, 2024

A Russian headache Dmitri, a popular Estonian blogger operating the War Translated channel on X, shared an entry from a Russian soldier, in which he describes the new drones, which he encountered in the Kherson region. The soldier wrote: "The khokhols [Russian slur for Ukrainians] also got a new drone that drops a thermite charge. This has given us a headache."

Russian opinion of the drones with thermite charge used against them in Kherson region. At the moment, they have nothing to counter it. The only clue is to build dugouts from concrete and firebrick. pic.twitter.com/jEDpYacnj9 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) September 6, 2024