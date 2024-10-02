Nearly 300 weapons manufacturers , both Ukrainian and international, were represented at the forum.

Speaking at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv , Zelensky said that Ukraine’s ammunition production in the first half of 2023 has increased 25-fold compared to the entire year of 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the remarkable progress of Ukraine’s defense industry, which has significantly boosted its domestic arms production to support the fight against Russia .

Ukraine has heavily relied on Western military aid but has simultaneously invested in developing its defense sector to meet its needs and reduce dependency on external support.

“In the midst of a full-scale war and under constant Russian attacks, Ukraine has managed to build a new defense industry,” Zelensky said.

“Years ago, the Ukrainian defense industry looked, unfortunately, helpless. But now it is an industry that is on its way to becoming a leader, at least in Europe,” he added.

Ukraine’s forces have been using a mix of old Soviet weapons, donated Western gear, and new local technology like long-range drones. Zelensky announced that Ukraine can now make four million drones a year.

“Small drones help us scout the front lines. Bigger ones carry explosives deep into enemy territory,” he explained.

“Our new ballistic missile has successfully passed flight tests. The successful use of Neptune missiles continues, and up to 20 Bohdan artillery systems are being produced each month,” Zelensky added.

The Ukraine-produced Neptune anti-ship missiles have been used to hit several Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

The Neptune missile is a domestically developed weapon first fielded in 2021. The most spectacular wartime use of the Neptune to date took place on April 14, 2022, when a pair of Neptunes struck and sunk the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in an engagement near Zmiiny Island.

In August, Zelensky reported the successful testfire of a new Ukrainian ballistic missile for the first time.