Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“After the destruction of the oil depot in Feodosia, the Russians are facing logistical hell,” Atesh said in a Telegram statement.

The Atesh guerrilla movement reported that the destruction of the Feodosia oil depot in occupied Crimea has caused a severe fuel shortage for the Russian Armed Forces .

The partisans have documented the movement of military fuel tankers across the peninsula. According to their data, the Russians are setting up mobile gas stations that frequently change locations out of fear of being targeted.

“The higher command has ordered that fuel storage points remain in one location for no longer than 10 to 12 hours,” the statement reads.

This situation demonstrates that the destruction of large-scale facilities has a critical impact on both the supply of troops and the execution of combat missions by the Russian Armed Forces, the partisans say.

Advertisement

Atesh also reported that its agents continue to monitor fuel routes and transfer the coordinates of gas station locations to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel, citing its subscribers, reported on Friday, Oct. 11, that the fire at the Feodosia oil depot had finally ceased.