Kyiv Post met with the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, whose officers and soldiers have the momentous job of bringing down enemy objects before they can unleash their terror on businesses, homes, and families.

In Kyiv , the haunting sound of the air raid alarm rings out several times daily, usually signaling the unwelcome arrival of several dozen enemy drones, mostly Shaheds, that the Ukrainian Ground Forces must shoot down to keep the capital and its people safe.

Russia’s air strikes across Ukraine have become an all-too-common occurrence since February 2022 – unpredictable, unsettling, and deadly, with a barrage of drones and missiles often launched against Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages in seemingly indiscriminate fashion.

As we career along Kyiv region’s dusty roads in a pickup truck, a machine gun clatters on the seat next to us. As we reach our position, a mobile fire group of two anti-aircraft gunners stands ready to deploy the equipment – a process which takes only a minute as we wait for the moment of attack.

“We go out, install, locate the enemy, navigate using a special program, wait for [the object] to approach the range of destruction, and then open fire,” says gunner Rodion.

Rodion is just over 20 years old. He left university to serve in the armed forces and had planned to return to school after three years under contract, but the war changed everything.

“My contract was just ending, and I had to finish my studies. But because of the full-scale war, my university suddenly found itself in occupied territory, so it became more important to fight for my country,” Rodion says.

He already has several downed Shaheds to his name. He explains that thanks to automatic guidance programs and a thermal imager, enemy drones can be targeted from a long distance, though it is not always immediately clear if the team has carried out a successful shoot-down.

“When you hit the warhead, it explodes, but sometimes you might damage the wings or engine, and so there’s no explosion. It can still fly a bit further and fall. If it falls in a field, it’s possible to find it, but if it falls in a wooded area, that’s harder,” Rodion says.

Shaheds pose one of the biggest threats to the Ukrainian rear. They are innumerable, cheap to produce, and each carries around 40 kilograms (88 lbs) of explosives. Mobile fire groups are the main defense against these drones, with several hundred such crews operating in the Kyiv region.

The regiment’s tactics are straightforward – the team’s main purpose is to patrol their area of responsibility and intercept the Shaheds using a large-caliber machine gun with several detection systems. They can hit targets at distances up to several kilometers.

“Thanks to the equipment, we work both day and night, but it all depends on the distance at which the target is flying. Weather conditions also play a role, like today, when it’s cloudy. If [the object] flies behind the clouds, it prevents timely detection, but we adapt,” says Stanislav, the group commander.

He adds that the enemy is also improving its tactics. “Before, Shaheds flew straight and at the same altitude. Now, they maneuver to make detection and interception more difficult.

“They’re modernizing the Shaheds. They change their tactics, altitude, and trajectory, so each target flies differently. Each mission requires improvisation, as the enemy can approach from a different direction,” Stanislav explains.

The team doesn’t only use machine guns to target unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Humvee is equipped with Stinger missiles, so the crew can set up and prepare for incoming Shaheds within seconds of arriving at a position.

“We spent one whole night tracking Shaheds. At six in the morning. I found one, and my commander coordinated me. I let it pass overhead before launching the missile. We hit it, and it fell to the ground and exploded,” says vehicle operator Stanislav.

His commander, Pavlo, explains that missiles are more convenient than machine guns for shooting down drones, although Stinger missiles were originally designed to take down aircraft.

“Stinger missiles are designed to target large heat signatures, but they’re sensitive enough to hit drones. The system is so precise that it can detect the heat trail left by a bird in flight,” Pavlo tells us.

A power engineer in his civilian life, Pavlo fought in the Donbas nearly 10 years ago. Now, he hunts enemy drones, which is a huge step change yet strangely similar to hunting ducks in his youth.

“I’m a hunter by nature. My father taught me the craft. Hunting has always been my hobby, and now I’m hunting different targets. I don’t enjoy being in the army, but it’s my duty. I’m a husband, a father, and a son – who else will protect my family from air attacks?” Pavlo questions.

While the team is skilled at bringing down drones, the art of targeting missiles, especially ballistic ones, requires more advanced equipment. Strengthening the missile capabilities of Ukraine's air defense is crucial to counter enemy strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defense personnel, armed with machine guns and Stingers, will continue to take care of drones effectively.

“You feel like everything and nothing at the same time… a defender and a hunter. Complex mathematical processes happen in the blink of an eye, but it all becomes intuitive,” says Stanislav.

Some of the team are already making plans for post-war life.

“[My plan is] just to live, as I did before – raise my kids and tend to my garden. I have a lot of winter apples and grapes – I love wine!” Pavlo tells us.

His story serves as a reminder of how ordinary Ukrainians are creating the footsteps of giants as Ukraine battles against an unrelenting enemy.