Polish agricultural organizations are set to hold a demonstration in Warsaw on Friday, Jan. 3, protesting against several issues that they see as against their economic interests.

According to Farmer.pl, the Polish protesters plan to picket the European Commission’s office in Warsaw and the National Opera House, where the official opening ceremony of Poland’s EU presidency is set to take place Friday.

The rally, organized by some 20 agricultural organizations under the “Association of Agricultural Organizations,” aims to challenge EU policies.

“All agricultural organizations in our country will protest against the harmful policies of the European Union, against Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, who is imposing policies that will force us to close down,” stated Tomasz Obszanski, head of the Solidarity farmers’ union.

According to Obszanski, the protest targets five major policies of the European Commission: the free trade agreement with Mercosur countries (the economic trade bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela), the European Green Deal, the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, restrictions on Polish forests and hunting, and “barriers” to the development of the Polish economy.

The protesters plan to begin the rally outside the European Commission’s Warsaw office before marching to the National Opera House, where the ceremonial launch of Poland’s presidency of the Council of the EU will occur.

Poland assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from Hungary on Jan. 1, focusing on strengthening Europe’s security across seven dimensions: external, internal, information, economy, energy, food, and health.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Poland on assuming the EU presidency, expressing hope that it would strengthen Europe.

Between February and April 2024, Polish protesters blocked cargo traffic at several border crossings with Ukraine – even as Ukrainians face an ongoing invasion by neighboring Russia that some fear could eventually spread to Poland – demanding the Polish government withdraw from the European Green Deal and halt the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Additionally, since April 15, 2023, Poland has banned the import of grain, including wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower, from Ukraine.