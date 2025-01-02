Polish agricultural organizations are set to hold a demonstration in Warsaw on Friday, Jan. 3, protesting against several issues that they see as against their economic interests.

According to Farmer.pl, the Polish protesters plan to picket the European Commission’s office in Warsaw and the National Opera House, where the official opening ceremony of Poland’s EU presidency is set to take place Friday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The rally, organized by some 20 agricultural organizations under the “Association of Agricultural Organizations,” aims to challenge EU policies.

“All agricultural organizations in our country will protest against the harmful policies of the European Union, against Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, who is imposing policies that will force us to close down,” stated Tomasz Obszanski, head of the Solidarity farmers’ union.

Advertisement

According to Obszanski, the protest targets five major policies of the European Commission: the free trade agreement with Mercosur countries (the economic trade bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela), the European Green Deal, the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, restrictions on Polish forests and hunting, and “barriers” to the development of the Polish economy.

The protesters plan to begin the rally outside the European Commission’s Warsaw office before marching to the National Opera House, where the ceremonial launch of Poland’s presidency of the Council of the EU will occur.

Is Europe Ready for 2025?
Other Topics of Interest

Is Europe Ready for 2025?

European commentators discuss the challenges Europe faces.

Poland assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from Hungary on Jan. 1, focusing on strengthening Europe’s security across seven dimensions: external, internal, information, economy, energy, food, and health.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Poland on assuming the EU presidency, expressing hope that it would strengthen Europe.

Between February and April 2024, Polish protesters blocked cargo traffic at several border crossings with Ukraine – even as Ukrainians face an ongoing invasion by neighboring Russia that some fear could eventually spread to Poland – demanding the Polish government withdraw from the European Green Deal and halt the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Advertisement

Additionally, since April 15, 2023, Poland has banned the import of grain, including wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower, from Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Breakaway Moldovan Region Shuts Almost All Industry Amid Energy Crisis Top News
Breakaway Moldovan Region Shuts Almost All Industry Amid Energy Crisis
By AFP
6h ago
Finnish Authorities To Search Tanker Over Suspected Baltic Cable Cut Russia
Finnish Authorities To Search Tanker Over Suspected Baltic Cable Cut
By AFP
8h ago
Is Europe Ready for 2025? Europe
Is Europe Ready for 2025?
By Eurotopics
10h ago
Poland Assumes Presidency of the Council of the European Union War in Ukraine
Poland Assumes Presidency of the Council of the European Union
By TVP World
13h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Finnish Authorities To Search Tanker Over Suspected Baltic Cable Cut
Next » Breakaway Moldovan Region Shuts Almost All Industry Amid Energy Crisis