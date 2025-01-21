US President Donald Trump has begun signing a flurry of executive orders just hours after his inauguration on Monday. He made the first announcements at a rally of his supporters in Washington after his inaugural parade across the frozen district.
After making a congratulatory speech to his supporters where he spent some time criticizing Biden and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Trump sat at a desk in the middle of the crowd and turned to the tower of black folders stacked prominently by his side.
Sharpies for everyone
He picked up a different custom-designed Sharpie pen to sign each executive action, holding up the document for fans to see after he had left his large autograph. The scene initially unfolded without anyone announcing what was happening, but rally-goers cheered after seeing each signature nonetheless.
After going through the pile of unknown executive actions, Trump raised his fist in the air in cheer, before throwing each Sharpie he had touched into the roaring crowd.
The scene was reminiscent of the crowds at a wrestling rally – fitting as Trump’s pick for Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, co-founded the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) company with her husband, Vince McMahon.
The first presidential orders he signed, concerning immigration, climate change, the national economy, and more – build upon many of Trump’s campaign promises, including taking action on Day 1 of his presidency.
The complicated wave of executive actions, directives, and policy promises he announced throughout the day has made it difficult for analysts and journalists alike to keep track.
So far, Trump has also rescinded 78 of Biden’s executive orders, a common practice among incoming presidents.
First wave of executive actions
The most consequential executive orders signed by Trump so far include:
- Pulling the US from the UN’s Paris climate accords.
- Directing agencies to issue emergency price relief to address inflation.
- A directive to the federal government “ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of free speech going forward.”
- A directive to the federal government “ending the weaponization of government against the political adversaries of the previous administration, as we’ve seen.”
- A regulatory freeze preventing new regulations until “we have full control” of the government.
- A freeze on all federal hiring except in the military and some other categories.
- A requirement that federal workers return to full-time, in-person work.
- Hundreds of pardons for rioters convicted of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Trump’s name.
After the rally, Trump traveled to the White House for his first steps inside as a second-term president. He immediately headed to the Oval Office, where he found another stack of black folders and thick Sharpies waiting for him on the desk.
This second frenzy of executive actions, running well past 8 p.m. local time, became an impromptu press conference as he constantly paused signing the documents to field questions from reporters attending the conference.
Marco Rubio confirmed as Secretary of State
In other developments, former Senator Marco Rubio was confirmed by the Senate as the Secretary of State with a unanimous 99-to-0 vote in favor.
The missing vote in the 100-member chamber represents the seat vacated by Rubio himself, to be filled by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis) once Rubio officially steps down.
He is the first Trump cabinet pick to be confirmed and is the first Hispanic American to become the highest-ranking diplomat in the country.
He reiterated his view that the war in Ukraine “has to end” during his confirmation hearings last week, calling for concessions to be made by Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow.
During brief remarks following his confirmation, Rubio vowed to prioritize strengthening US alliances and countering threats from China and Russia.
“America’s strength in the world depends on standing firm against adversaries and rebuilding confidence among our allies,” he said.
More executive actions and key appointments are expected in the coming days, as Trump moves quickly to reshape US policy in his first week back in office.
