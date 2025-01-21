US President Donald Trump has begun signing a flurry of executive orders just hours after his inauguration on Monday. He made the first announcements at a rally of his supporters in Washington after his inaugural parade across the frozen district.

After making a congratulatory speech to his supporters where he spent some time criticizing Biden and former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Trump sat at a desk in the middle of the crowd and turned to the tower of black folders stacked prominently by his side.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the WHite House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP)

Sharpies for everyone

He picked up a different custom-designed Sharpie pen to sign each executive action, holding up the document for fans to see after he had left his large autograph. The scene initially unfolded without anyone announcing what was happening, but rally-goers cheered after seeing each signature nonetheless.

After going through the pile of unknown executive actions, Trump raised his fist in the air in cheer, before throwing each Sharpie he had touched into the roaring crowd.

The scene was reminiscent of the crowds at a wrestling rally – fitting as Trump’s pick for Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, co-founded the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) company with her husband, Vince McMahon.

The first presidential orders he signed, concerning immigration, climate change, the national economy, and more – build upon many of Trump’s campaign promises, including taking action on Day 1 of his presidency.

The complicated wave of executive actions, directives, and policy promises he announced throughout the day has made it difficult for analysts and journalists alike to keep track.

Screenshot of live feed from a post-inauguration rally for US President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025.

So far, Trump has also rescinded 78 of Biden’s executive orders, a common practice among incoming presidents.

First wave of executive actions

The most consequential executive orders signed by Trump so far include:

After the rally, Trump traveled to the White House for his first steps inside as a second-term president. He immediately headed to the Oval Office, where he found another stack of black folders and thick Sharpies waiting for him on the desk.

This second frenzy of executive actions, running well past 8 p.m. local time, became an impromptu press conference as he constantly paused signing the documents to field questions from reporters attending the conference.

Marco Rubio confirmed as Secretary of State

In other developments, former Senator Marco Rubio was confirmed by the Senate as the Secretary of State with a unanimous 99-to-0 vote in favor.

(FILES) US Senator Marco Rubio arrives for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. The US Senate unanimously approved Marco Rubio as secretary of state on January 20, 2025, putting the fellow senator on the front line of President Donald Trump's often confrontational diplomacy. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

The missing vote in the 100-member chamber represents the seat vacated by Rubio himself, to be filled by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis) once Rubio officially steps down.

He is the first Trump cabinet pick to be confirmed and is the first Hispanic American to become the highest-ranking diplomat in the country.

He reiterated his view that the war in Ukraine “has to end” during his confirmation hearings last week, calling for concessions to be made by Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow.

During brief remarks following his confirmation, Rubio vowed to prioritize strengthening US alliances and countering threats from China and Russia.