In 2025, North Korea plans to deliver at least 150 KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, as well as artillery shells and systems, to Moscow, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence chief (known as HUR), Kyrylo Budanov.

The artillery is being used to support both North Korean and Russian operations, while the missiles are strictly for Russian objectives, Budanov said in an interview with The War Zone, saying that North Koreans will also train Russians on all of these systems.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

This photo taken on September 11, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on September 13, 2024 shows soldiers training at a base for the special operation armed forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT

Advertisement

The head of Ukrainian intelligence added that North Korea might also send reinforcements in the form of infantry to the Kursk region in 2025.

“We don’t expect to see many new ground combat troops,” he added, however.

Over the past three months, North Korea has delivered approximately 120 M1989 “Koksan” self-propelled artillery systems with a 170mm caliber and 120 M-1991 multiple rocket launchers with a 240mm caliber to Russia. In the future, North Korea is expected to send at least the same amount of this equipment to the Russians, Budanov said.

Belarus’ Farcical Election, Part 1 – the Dictator’s Charade
Other Topics of Interest

Belarus’ Farcical Election, Part 1 – the Dictator’s Charade

Pavel Latushko, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure speaks to Kyiv Post about Lukashenko’s regime, living in exile the fight for freedom, and international justice.

North Korea is known to have an immense arsenal built up over decades for potential use along the DMZ in the event of a war with South Korea.

North Korean troops and weapons add new challenges for Ukraine. In Kursk, they are reportedly used in so-called “human wave” tactics, where large forces attack with minimal armored support.

Advertisement

Well before the first North Korean prisoners were captured, Budanov, on Oct. 18, had said that Pyongyang was preparing to send 11,000 troops to aid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Following the reports, Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) issued satellite images allegedly showing North Korean troops in Russia’s Far East prior to their deployments in Ukraine. Videos circulating on social media around the time also showed Korean-speaking soldiers in a Russian military base.

In January Ukrainian forces have captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kursk region, marking the first confirmed instance of Pyongyang’s direct involvement in the war.

The soldiers, aged 20 and 26, were wounded during combat and are currently receiving medical treatment in Kyiv. During interrogations, one soldier revealed he was initially sent to Russia under the guise of military training.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

The youngest journalist at Kyiv Post, Kateryna, investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

More on North Korea
Ukrainian Special Ops Crush DPRK Troop Offensive in 8-Hour Standoff Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Special Ops Crush DPRK Troop Offensive in 8-Hour Standoff
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
He ‘Hit His Head on a Pillar’: Ukrainian Paratroopers Reveal How They Captured North Korean POW Ukrainian Air Force
He ‘Hit His Head on a Pillar’: Ukrainian Paratroopers Reveal How They Captured North Korean POW
By Julia Struck
2d ago
‘I Only Know South Korea Has Fewer Mountains’ – Testimony From Captured Pyongyang POW North Korea
‘I Only Know South Korea Has Fewer Mountains’ – Testimony From Captured Pyongyang POW
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 20
Ukrainian SSO Captain Talks North Korean Soldier Out of Killing Himself in Own Language Zelensky
Ukrainian SSO Captain Talks North Korean Soldier Out of Killing Himself in Own Language
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 20
Read Next
Davos Power Hour: Zelensky’s High-Stakes Talks for Ukraine Ukraine
Davos Power Hour: Zelensky’s High-Stakes Talks for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Kim’s Human Blitzkrieg – Ukrainian Troops Reveal North Korean Tactics in Kursk North Korea
Kim’s Human Blitzkrieg – Ukrainian Troops Reveal North Korean Tactics in Kursk
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Belarus’ Farcical Election, Part 1 – the Dictator’s Charade EXCLUSIVE Belarus
Belarus’ Farcical Election, Part 1 – the Dictator’s Charade
By Michał Kujawski
8h ago
German Patriot Units in Poland to Secure Ukraine Logistics Hub Ukraine
German Patriot Units in Poland to Secure Ukraine Logistics Hub
By AFP
8h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Belarus’ Farcical Election, Part 1 – the Dictator’s Charade
Next » Ukraine Central Bank Increases Key Rate by 1% as Inflation Reaches Double-Digits