In 2025, North Korea plans to deliver at least 150 KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, as well as artillery shells and systems, to Moscow, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence chief (known as HUR), Kyrylo Budanov.

The artillery is being used to support both North Korean and Russian operations, while the missiles are strictly for Russian objectives, Budanov said in an interview with The War Zone, saying that North Koreans will also train Russians on all of these systems.

This photo taken on September 11, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on September 13, 2024 shows soldiers training at a base for the special operation armed forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT

The head of Ukrainian intelligence added that North Korea might also send reinforcements in the form of infantry to the Kursk region in 2025.

“We don’t expect to see many new ground combat troops,” he added, however.

Over the past three months, North Korea has delivered approximately 120 M1989 “Koksan” self-propelled artillery systems with a 170mm caliber and 120 M-1991 multiple rocket launchers with a 240mm caliber to Russia. In the future, North Korea is expected to send at least the same amount of this equipment to the Russians, Budanov said.

North Korea is known to have an immense arsenal built up over decades for potential use along the DMZ in the event of a war with South Korea.

North Korean troops and weapons add new challenges for Ukraine. In Kursk, they are reportedly used in so-called “human wave” tactics, where large forces attack with minimal armored support.