Russian forces are increasingly using civilian homes in occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia to conceal stocks of ammunition, the Atesh partisan group reported via Telegram on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Atesh agents said Russian troops have taken over Ukrainian homes in Molochansk, Mykhailivka, and Rozivka, with many buildings now serving as ammunition storage sites.

“The Russians are using a significant number of houses as ammunition depots. Military police and FSB officers visit daily, while cases loaded with cartridges, grenades, and mines are constantly on the move,” the report read.

Despite Russian troops’ efforts to conceal themselves among the civilian population, Atesh said, “The entire ammunition logistics will be disrupted thanks to the coordinated work of our agents and the professionalism of the Defense Forces.”

“Every occupier on Ukrainian soil will pay the price for their actions and will not return to their swamp intact,” the report continued.

In the summer of 2023, the Center for National Resistance reported that Russian troops were storing ammunition in the basements of civilian buildings in occupied territories, including both residential high-rises and administrative buildings.

“This demonstrates the ongoing use of local residents as human shields,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA), reported that on Jan. 27 the Russian military attacked eight settlements in the region, injuring two men and two women.

Over 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 362 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, including 145 artillery attacks, seven multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) assaults, eight airstrikes, and the deployment of 202 drones.

The strikes damaged at least 35 private homes, apartments, vehicles, and an educational institution, according to the OVA.

A Russian soldier reportedly shot and killed his commander in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Atesh reported last week.

The incident occurred on Jan. 14 near Huliaipole and involved the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade. A driver-mechanic allegedly used a 5.45mm Kalashnikov rifle to kill the commander of the grenade launcher platoon and to wound a sergeant, according to the report. In response, the command of Russian unit 51460 is tightening control over personal weapons to prevent further violence.

Soldiers from the brigade described conditions as “unbearable,” citing torture, intimidation, and confiscation of mobile phones. Atesh also alleged that commanders demand bribes and seize soldiers’ salary cards.

In October 2024, Kyiv Post reported that Russian troops from the 1440th Motorized Rifle Regiment had refused to advance in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in arrests by Russian military police.

A Kyiv Post security source called the sector a heavily fortified death trap for advancing Russian forces, with no successful major offensives, only internal conflicts.