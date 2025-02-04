Kyiv came under a Russian drone attack early on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with explosions heard as air defense systems engaged the UAVs, according to city officials.

The air raid alert in Kyiv was declared twice—first from 1:06 to 3:58 a.m., and again from 5:00 to 6:05 a.m.

“There are hostile UAVs in Kyiv’s airspace. Air defense is working. Please stay in safe places,” Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), wrote on Telegram at 5:08 a.m.

During the first alert, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that drones were approaching Kyiv from the north and east.

By morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that debris from a downed drone had struck an unfinished 18-story building in the Pechersk district.

“There were no damages or injuries. There was no fire,” he wrote, later adding that a nearby hospital outpatient clinic sustained minor damage when the blast shattered a window.

Tkachenko reported that windows in several educational institutions and commercial buildings in the capital were also damaged.

“Fortunately, the terrorist state’s strike drones are being neutralized before reaching their targets. However, falling debris remains a threat,” he wrote, urging Kyiv residents to take air raid sirens seriously and seek shelter when alarms sound.

Early in the morning of Feb. 3, Russian forces launched 71 Shahed UAVs and other strike drones across Ukraine. Air defense units shot down 38, while another 25 failed to reach their targets.

Kyiv Reports Surge in Russian Queries on Missing Troops
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Reports Surge in Russian Queries on Missing Troops

Ukraine last year established a hotline for Russians to learn details of missing relatives and friends as part of efforts to streamline prison exchanges.

Russia launched a massive airstrike on Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 1, firing 165 missiles and drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Russian forces deployed 123 Shahed attack drones, with 56 shot down and another 61failing due to technical issues or defenses. Some cruise missiles were intercepted, but ballistic missiles hit their targets.

The Air Force cited strikes on a residential building in Poltava (14 dead) and Odesa’s historic center as examples of Russia’s “barbarity and terrorism.” In Kharkiv, one person was killed, while a Russian attack in Sumy claimed the lives of three police officers.

